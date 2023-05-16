The Oaks Women’s Club awarded 16 scholarships totaling $80,000 this year.
The program, now in its 21st year, has awarded more than $1 million.
OSPREY, FL -- The Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship Committee announced that 16 young women receiving diplomas from Sarasota County high schools have been awarded $5,000 scholarships to assist them in their college journey.
"Our fundraising efforts are, in large part, due to our very generous Oaks Club community,” said Scholarship Chair Terri E. Matchett. “This remarkable group of 16 scholarship recipients join an exceptional list of outstanding women who have shown academic and leadership achievements.”
“In addition, the Oaks Women’s Club has been able to offer a renewal scholarship applied to the
second year of college,” added Terry Gumz, Co-Chair of the Scholarship Committee.
The 2023 Oaks Women’s Club Scholarship recipients are:
* Venice High School: Marina Rose Berardi, Kaitlyn Haley, Natalie Kisgen, Paige Singleton,
Destiny Salomon
* North Port High School: Angelicia Anderson, Alora Black, Ambrynn Julius
* Booker High School: Maija Boelkins, Kaley Maze, Helen Mosquera, Claire Timney
* Sarasota High School: Rylee Mulhollen
* Cardinal Mooney High School: Rebekah Bourque
* Riverview High School: Alyssa Collier, Leah Kolesnikov
The scholarship winners were honored on April 5 during a luncheon at The Oaks Club. Since the first scholarships were granted in 2002, more than $1 million has been awarded to numerous young women to help them reach their educational goals.
About The Oaks Club: The Oaks Club is a private, member-owned, Country Club developed on more than 1000 acres situated on both the east and west sides of US 41 in Osprey, Florida. Club amenities feature two championship golf courses, 40,000 square foot Georgian-style clubhouse, 12 Har-Tru tennis courts, 4 Pickleball courts, pool complex, croquet, Wellfit Center, and an active social calendar. For more information visit: theoaksclub.com
