CHARLOTTE
Carmela Jessie Cerjak
Carmela Jessie Cerjak (nee Stella), age 93 of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank J. Cerjak, Sr, a son Thomas Cerjak, a daughter-in-law Marsha Cerjak, and her parents, Gaetano Carlo and Vincenta Marie Stella (nee Buda).
Carmela is survived by three loving children, Frank J. (Debbie) Cerjak, Jr., Judy (Don) Sewell and David (Donna) Cerjak; a daughter-in-law Judy Williams-Cerjak; her grandchildren, Jason, Leslie, Christopher, Joe, Kate (Brandon), John and Jennie, and her great-grandchildren, Jaede, AJ, Gino and Gideon.
Carmela enjoyed bridge and golf, was an avid reader, an extraordinary minister and belonged to many clubs at Laurel Lake.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 340 North Main Street, Hudson, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required at church. The Mass will also be streamed on the church’s website at www.stmaryhudson.cc/livestream.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a memorial donation in Carmela’s name to the church. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
