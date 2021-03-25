Richard Leslie Tucker
Richard “Rick” Leslie Tucker, husband, father, grandpa, brother, coach, and friend went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2021, at age 72. After a month-long battle with complications of a rare autoimmune disease possibly triggered by his second Covid vaccine in February he did not survive.
Originally from Warren, Michigan he graduated from East Detroit High School where he had the best pitching record that had not been beaten when he played with his old teammates at his 25th class reunion. He was a great bowler who bowled two perfect 300 games until shoulder injuries forced him to give up the sport. He loved all sports, became a big fan of the FSU Seminole football and baseball teams when Jeff and Tim went there. He learned to love Lacrosse when our Grandson Richard Owen played in high school. He spent many years on the water, boating and fishing in Florida.
Rick retired from the US Post Office and was an Air Force Vietnam veteran. After retiring he and his wife Roni traveled full time in their motor home as vendors at RV rally’s around the country. They also worked as Wagon Masters for Mexico Adventures Caravans through Mexico including trips over the Copper Canyon which is three times larger than the Grand Canyon.
He remained an avid RVer after we moved back to Port Charlotte to raise and eventually adopt their Grandson Richard Owen Tucker. This was yet another fun, fulfilling adventure keeping him busy with scouting, band, concerts, football and lacrosse games. Since Richie O. grew up Rick stayed busy planning RV trips at our beautiful State Campgrounds and the North Georgia and North Carolina mountains that he loved.
Left to cherish memories of Rick are his wife of almost 49 years, Veronica, his sons, Jeff Ford, Tim Ford, Richard Arthur Tucker, his adopted grandson, Richard Owen Tucker, grandchildren Zach, Gabe and Lillie, his sister, Barbara Brown (Mercer), sisters-in-law, Angela, Linda, Loretta and Cathy, brother-in-law, Richard Grande, many cousins and very close friends, Gary and Jean Mousseau.
Rick was an outgoing, loving man who sincerely believed “Life is Good” and truly enjoyed every day while acknowledging that “Some days are better than others.” He is in a “better” place now but will always be missed by all who had an opportunity to know him.
