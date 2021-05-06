NORTH PORT
Robert D. Toth, Sr.
FLAG
Robert D. Toth, Sr., age 84, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was a former resident of North Port, Florida. Veteran US Army. He retired from Lucent Technologies and was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Delaware, and Lions Club of Canal Winchester. He was a redcoat with OSU football for 32 years, and an usher at Cooper Stadium for The Columbus Clippers.
Robert was survived by his children, Robert (Lorrain) Toth, Jr., Kathy (Rusty) Mittendorf, Brenda (Joe) Walter; grandchildren, Darby and Cameron Toth, Lucas (Emily) Tirlea, Elizabeth Walter, Matthew (Audrey) Walter, Emily Walter; great-granddaughter, Presely, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by parents John and Rose (Nagy) Toth, brother John Toth.
Funeral service was Wednesday, May 5, 2021, under the direction of Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Pastor Deb Patterson and Pastor John Birkner officiated. Interment Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association. www.evansfuneralhome.net.
