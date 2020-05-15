Lois Carol Krout
Lois Carol Krout, age 82 passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2020. She was born July 24, 1937, in Ft. Gay, W.Va.
Lois was a loving wife, proud grandma and loyal friend. She enjoyed gardening and cooking for everyone. Lois was an Episcopalian. She was a member of Red Hats Society, The American Legion Auxiliary, The Am Vets Auxiliary. She will be remembered as warm, loving, kind, grateful and loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Iris and Paul Mogler. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Robert Krout, children; Rodney (Linda) Morrison, Cheryl Morrison, Kathy (David) Rohrer, Kay (Carlos) Fernandez; grandchildren, Richard (Katie) Morrison, Amy (Kevin) Beichler, Bryan (Sarah) Morrison, Brandon Rohrer, Lindsay (Whitcomb) Barnhill, Caroline Fernandez, Katherine Fernandez.
She will be greatly missed, but will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name, to tidewellhospice.org or breastcancer.org.
A celebration of Life will held at a later date. Arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
