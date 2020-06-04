Robert H. Ten Broeck
Robert H. Ten Broeck, passed peacefully at home in Punta Gorda, Fla., May 28, 2020. He was a resident of Punta Gorda after residing in St. Charles, Ill., for many years.
Born Oct. 17, 1932, in Jersey City, N.J., Bob was the son of Henry Wallace Sterling Ten Broeck and Esther Helen Wise. He was raised in Bogota, N.J., and graduated from Power Memorial Academy in New York City.
Following high school, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He completed a B.S. in electrical engineering from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Teaneck, N.J. His combined military work experience and technical training became a launch pad for a 37-year professional career with Bell Laboratories in New Jersey and Illinois. Notable projects with Bell Labs included technical infrastructure for U.S. government secure underground locations, the development and 1982 cut-over of the 5ESS Switching System in Seneca, Ill., and modernization of the Barcelona, Spain, telephone system in advance of the 1992 Olympic Games. Following his retirement from Bell Labs, Bob earned a teaching certificate from Northern Illinois University DeKalb, Illinois and became a first-year teacher at age 60 for St. Charles High School in Illinois. He taught math, science and chemistry.
Bob married Margaret M. McMahon in 1958, and they enjoyed nearly 50 years together raising four children. Bob is survived by sons Michael of Aurora, Ill.; Kevin of Bayshore, N.Y.; and Daniel of Las Vegas, Nev.; and daughter Nora of Brentwood, Tenn. His brothers John Ten Broeck of Old Tappan, N.J., and Frank Ten Broeck, of Closter, N.J., and sister Kathleen Sterling of Glen Allen, Va., also survive him in addition to several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his wife and parents. Following Margaret’s death in 2008, Bob entered a new life chapter enjoying the past 12 years with his surviving partner Sheila Placek of Punta Gorda.
Friends in all of Bob’s life phases enjoyed his optimism, sense of humor and absolute trustworthiness. His absence will be felt by many.
Due to the current state of the nation, memorial and burial services will be conducted at a future date. Visit RobertHTenBroeck.com for additional information. Memorial gifts may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W Charlotte Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
