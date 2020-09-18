Lawrence N. DeBeau
Lawrence N. DeBeau, 94, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away on Sept. 3, 2020. He was born June 25, 1926, in Detroit, Mich.
Lawrence was a US Navy Veteran of WWII and spent a life in Radio Broadcasting. He is preceded in death by Mildred M. DeBeau (Sparling).
He is survived by his son Mark and daughter Mystle, four grand children and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial ceremony is planned for the summer of 2021. Please visit www.kayspongerpg.com to view the full obituary.
