Larry Dale Schaumleffel
PHOTO
Larry Dale Schaumleffel, 78, of North Webster, Ind., (formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla.), passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Born on March 10, 1942, in Marion, Ind., he was a son of the late Richard and Esther (Scott) Schaumleffel. Larry retired from Cox Lumber in Punta Gorda, Fla. in 2003.
Larry enjoyed spending time with his family. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors and participated in tractor pulls. He liked to fish and was everyone’s handyman.
Larry is survived by his wife, Janet (Huff) Schaumleffel; brothers Garry (Susan) and Terry (Beverly); daughters, Sheri (Danny) Rowe, Kerri (Steve) Rubio, and Terri (Jon) David; step-son Keith Buckley. His grandchildren (Ryan, Sara, Rachael, Isaac, Elizabeth) and great-grandchildren (Dominic and Lucy). He is preceded in death by both his parents and brother, Jerry.
A service for Larry will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with calling from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research brightfocus.org/cureAD. For online condolences, please visit www.mccombandsons.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.