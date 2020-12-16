NORTH PORT
Doris Horbachevsky
On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, Doris Horbachevsky, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.
Doris was born in Montreal, Canada to Roman and Irene Diachun on April 1, 1937, where in 1956 she married her beloved husband Jerry. In 1965, Doris, Jerry, and their two sons Andrew and Myron, moved to Stamford, Conn. After their retirement, Doris and Jerry moved to North Port, Fla., in 2000.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, her sister Olya Mushka, and her brother Bill Diachun. She is survived by her sons Andrew with wife Daria, Myron with wife Tamara, and grandchildren, Natalka, Juliana, and Daniel, and several nieces and nephews in the United States and Canada.
Doris was an active member of the local Ukrainian community and leaves behind many dear friends in North Port, Fla.
The funeral services are as follows: Viewing: Thursday, Dec. 17, 3-5 p.m., memorial service 5 p.m. at Farley Funeral Home 900 S Biscayne Dr, North Port, FL 34287
Funeral Mass: Friday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church 7890 W Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291.
