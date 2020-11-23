ENGLEWOOD
Raphael E. Montanari
Raphael (Ralph) E. Montanari, of Celebration, Fla., born Jan. 24, 1920, passed peacefully at home following a short illness on Nov. 13, 2020. He previously resided in Rotonda West, Fla., Norwood, Mass., Boston, Mass., and Plymouth, Mass., where he was born.
He had been employed by the Raytheon Company for 45 years as a Senior Product Engineer in the manufacture of magnetrons for the use in the military and microwave ovens.
He was a Registered Professional Engineer in the state of Massachusetts and after his retirement in 1985 did consulting work prior to moving to Florida.
He was a Life Member of the IEEE engineering society and a member of the Englewood Elks No. 2378.
He was an accomplished violinist, appreciated music, loved games and ballroom dancing. He had a fabulous sense of humor and went to last year’s Halloween party as Rip Van Winkle. The highlight of this year was his 100th Birthday Bash at the Bohemian Hotel attended by all of his family and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Lukosi), his daughter Lois Quinn, and his sister Josephine Wiitanen. He is survived by his daughters Arlene Leary and Andrea (James) Crook, along with six granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.
He will be buried in Plymouth, Mass., at a later date. In his memory please do a random act of kindness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.