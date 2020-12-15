ENGLEWOOD
Madeline Myers Dodd
PHOTO
Madeline Dodd passed away peacefully at her home in Rotonda West, Fla., on Dec. 9, 2020, at the age of 82.
Born in Corry, Pa., Madeline graduated from Corry Area High School in 1956 and attended Penn State University where she met and married Charles Neil Dodd, Sr., also a native of Corry, in 1958.
A children’s book author and magazine contributing writer, Madeline, mother of 7, completed her degree in General Arts and Sciences in 1974 through Behrend College of Penn State University. She served as an accountant at Dodd Farms Dairy and as a substitute teacher at Corry Area High School. After a move to Shelbyville, Tenn., in 1979, she worked as a tax practitioner for Tennessee Farm Bureau and held administrative assistant positions at The Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration and WEGO Precision Machine.
In addition to her hobbies of gardening, painting, knitting, quilting, and reading, Madeline enjoyed traveling all over the country with her husband in their RV and researching family history, which resulted in the publication of several family history books. After selling their farm in Shelbyville, she and her husband retired to Rotonda West in 1996 where she was a member of the Charlotte County Genealogical Society. As retirees, the couple traveled around the world with Holland America Cruise Lines, earning the Five-Star Mariner classification and the Platinum Medallion Award for traveling more than 700 days.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles, her seven children Bill (Patty) of Sharon, Pa., Chuck (Jane) of Upper St. Clair, Pa., Betsy of Nashville, Tenn., Andy (Sherry) of Cape Haze, Fla., Katy Cambareri (Frank) of Orlando, Fla., Christy Daniels (Andy) of Dickson, Tenn., and Margaret Thomas (Miles) of Rutledge, Ga., 13 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father William F. Myers (1955), her mother Ruth F. Myers (1985), and her sister Marcia J. Myers (2002).
No services are planned at this time. Madeline will be interred at David Curtis Cemetery, Columbus, Pa., in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Tidewell Foundation, 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238, or online at tidewellfoundation.org/donate/
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services, you can express your condolences to the family at lemonbayfh.com
