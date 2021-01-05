CHARLOTTE
Mary Odelle Langford Coker
PHOTO
Mary Odelle Langford Coker, age 90, passed away Dec. 31, 2020, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born on May 30, 1930, in Brownville, Florida, to the late Oliver Dell and Mary Magdalene Rimes Langford. She attended DeSoto High School where she met the love of her life, Carmon Paul Coker. They married at age 20 and lived in Alabama and Tennessee before returning home in 1988 to Southwest Florida.
Odie, as she was affectionately called, was a very loving, caring person. She displayed an uncanny number of talents such as sewing and needle work, decorating, flower arranging, and gardening. Odie was a great cook, and loved her family deeply. She was a warm welcoming person, loved to sing and laugh. Odie was an active Christian, she studied the Bible, and was generous of herself and participated in charitable endeavors.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Carmon Paul Coker of Punta Gorda, Florida, son Richard (Rhonda) Coker of Alabaster, Alabama, daughter Robin K. Coker of Punta Gorda, Florida and seven grandchildren Rebecca, Lensey, Paul, Lucas, Melissa, Jake and Julie. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Carmon Coker Jr. and sisters Ann Barney, Kathryn Simmons, Maxine Harward, and Helen Ziegler.
A private graveside service was held at OakRidge Cemetery, Arcadia, Florida.
Online condolences can be made at pongerkaysgrady.com
Judy Joan Goff
PHOTO
Judy Joan Goff, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Dec. 31, 2020. She was born in Evanston, Illinois, to Ellsworth and Marge Baerwaldt. She moved to Punta Gorda, Florida, and graduated from Charlotte High School class of 1965. She lived in Dallas and Laredo Texas before returning to Charlotte county where she resided until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Barbara Baerwaldt.
She is survived by her brother Herb Baerwaldt (Shelley) and three nephews, Pete, Aaron, and Dylan Baerwaldt. She is also survived by step-son Richard Gonzalez (Maria Gloria) and step-grandchildren Glenn Ruiz Jr (Lorena), Holly Weatherford (Jeff), Reynaldo Gonzalez, and Riley Gonzalez, all of whom live in Texas. Judy was very social and enjoyed spending time with and entertaining friends and family.
A celebration of her life and spreading of ashes will be held in her honor at the seawall behind South Beach restaurant on Boca Grande on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 5 pm. Parking is available in the State Park pay-to-park lot, immediately past South Beach. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Welfare League of Port Charlotte.
Harry Heiden
Harry Heiden- went to heaven today to be with family and friends at age 85, Jan. 4, 2021.
He retired from the U.S. Post Office after 30 years.
He was a life member of the Elks Lodge #2606 in Punta Gorda, also a member of the Moose Lodge #2121 in Port Charlotte.
Harry was preceded in life by his son Jeffery Heiden, and daughter-in-law Sandra.
Wife Linda morns him, as does his family. Daughter and son-in-law Holly and Larry Graves of Omaha, Nebraska and grandchildren Bryan and Dawnielle, and great-grandchildren. Son and daughter-in-law Brad and Christy Heiden and grandchildren Bayli, Mason, Gwyneth of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Daughter Lauri Heiden of Woodward, Iowa. Son-in-law and daughter-in-law John and Sherry Jacobs of Earlham, Iowa. Grandsons Cody Hills and family in Wildwood, Florida. Dalton Hills at Oxford, Florida.
Harry loved to sing and entertained many people over the years. He enjoyed playing golf through his life with friends and family.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Chapel. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Harry, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
My “Love” isn’t gone, he’s just out of sight. -Linda Heiden
Clement B. Moorman
PHOTO
FLAG
Clement B. Moorman, 93, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Dec. 26, 2020 after a three-week battle with pneumonia from COVID-19.
Clem was the oldest of five children born to Mary and Clement Moorman in South Bend, Indiana. He served in the Army between 1945 and 1947 and taught for more than 35 years in Indianapolis.
Clem is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Nancy Moorman; daughter Carol Simmons (Steve); sons James, Steve (Diana), William (Vicki), and Randall (Scott) Moorman; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister Mary Ann Kuzmic; two brothers John and Tom Moorman. He was preceded in death by both parents, and one sister, Elizabeth Miller.
Services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Clem was well loved by all his family and friends.
For full obituary please visit www.FortMyersMemorial.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Georgia I. Britton
Georgia I. Britton (nee Caldwell), 97 of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. She was born in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and was formerly of Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
Georgia was a secretary for many years in the building products industry. She was very active in Community Presbyterian Church as clerk of sessions.
Georgia is survived by her children, James E. Smith, Richard Britton, and Terry Britton. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Georgia was predeceased by her spouse, James M. Britton and son, Robert M. Britton.
Douglas R. Graham
PHOTO
FLAG
Douglas R. Graham, 94, of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Smithboro, New York, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. Doug was born on a cold winter’s day on Jan. 29, 1926, in Straits Corners, New York a son of the late James B. and Mary L. Helin Graham. He was a graduate of Owego Free Academy and following graduation enlisted into the US Army where he proudly served his country during WWII. On Aug. 21, 1948, Doug married Beverly J. Root, together they have shared 72 years of marriage.
Doug was a long-time employee of Kennedy Valve in Elmira where he spent 35 years working as a tool and die maker. Following retirement in 1987, he and Bev moved to Florida where they enjoyed the warm sunshine and card playing with friends. Doug enjoyed woodworking, was known as a true jack of all trades, Doug could “fix anything” and tinkering to make anything work. Doug and Bev also loved to travel, fond memories of family trips to the Catskills and Adirondacks always were a special time. Time spent with his family, always warmed his heart. A devoted and loving husband, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather his greatest pleasure was to give whatever he had to others. Doug lived life with grace, dignity, humor and courage.
Doug will be missed by his wife, Beverly; his sister-in-law: Anna Moon-Root; his daughters: Marsha Graham and Wendy Kreh; his grandchildren: Teddy Kreh and Amanda Danforth; great -grandchildren: Ally Anna, Teddy Jr., and Isabella; his siblings Pauline (Ken) Gage, Phyllis Van Vleit, Larry (Angela) Graham, Bill (Connie) Graham, Verna May Rogers, Pat Brown, and Barbara (Gary) Wayman; David (Barbara) Graham; and many nephews and nieces.
Douglas was greeted in heaven by his parents; his siblings Kenneth Graham, James Graham, Helen Roper, Dorothy Graham and Jack Graham; and his grandchildren Daniel and Jessie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service and celebration of Doug’s life on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, FL 34223. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.