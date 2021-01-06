CHARLOTTE
Tatiana X. Eugenides
Tatiana X. Eugenides, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at home. She was born April 4, 1927 in Istanbul, Turkey to the late Xenophon and Aspacia Simorinidis.
She learned to speak Greek, Turkish, German, French, and English fluently. Tatiana studied medicine at the University of Istanbul, Turkey and the University of Athens, Greece and became a physician in 1953. She came to the Chicago area in 1955 and practiced pediatrics in Northwest Indiana until the late 1980’s. In 1992, Tatiana moved from Indiana to Punta Gorda, Florida with her husband John Eugenides who died in 2014. They were members of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Port Charlotte.
Tatiana was survived by her loving family, two sons, Jason Eugenides of Naples, and James J. Eugenides of Port Charlotte; and three grandchildren, Christine, Grace, and John.
A private graveside service and entombment will be held secondary to the pandemic on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Lee R. Eure
Lee R. Eure, 86, of Sarasota, formerly of Port Charlotte, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Mr. Super Fantastic, Lee lived his life to the fullest. He was never without a joke, a tease or something flirtatious to say. Always smiling and loved to laugh. He made friends wherever he went whether out for a meal or traveling the world with his wife.
Lee was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia. After graduating high school, having lettered in every sport, he followed in the footsteps of his three older brothers and joined the Army. He served in Korea.
In the early 60’s, he made his way to Sarasota and began his career in banking and finance. In Sarasota, he met the love of his life, Eleanore “Ellie” Chormann. They married and shortly after, relocated to Charlotte County where they lived, raised their family and were active in the community until Ellie’s death in 2014. Lee served on the Charlotte County Board of Commissioners from 1980-1988 and was instrumental in bringing Major League Baseball to Charlotte County with the Texas Rangers spring training and full time minor league affiliate. He also played a significant role in bringing shopping and big city retail to the area, with the development of the Port Charlotte Town Center. He enjoyed all things sports and would spend hours quoting stats with his son and sons in law.
Lee loved his family immensely and is survived by his daughters; Rosemary Eure (Rob Brown), Stacey Dailey (Tad) and son, Lee Eure, II. Four grandchildren; Matlin “Chamie” Brown, Hunter Brown, Kenzie Dailey, and London Dailey, his brother, David Eure, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lee will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Aravilla Senior Living for the wonderful care and kindness they extended to Lee while he was a resident.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SPARCC or Tidewell Hospice.
Thomas William Farris
Thomas William Farris, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Marie Jeanette Jaggard
Marie Jeanette Jaggard, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. Jeanette was born June 3, 1930, in Haddonfield, New Jersey, to the late Arnold Carl Ross and Marie Irene(nee Smith) Ross.
She moved to Florida 30 years ago from Avalon, New Jersey. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte. She attended St. Agnes College in Baltimore, Maryland, and Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospitals near where she lived, and active in her children’s schools.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 69 years, Robert B. Jaggard of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Kris Kaplan of North Port, Florida, and Kathryn McCrory of Elkridge, Maryland; three sons, Thomas Jaggard of Moorestown, New Jersey, Steven Jaggard of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Michael Jaggard of Port Charlotte, Florida; four grandchildren and one great -grandchild.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Jeanette’s life will be held Wednesday 11 a.m., Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Jeanette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Valeria Smith
Valeria Smith, was born Dec. 25, 1918, and passed away on Christmas Eve 2020, two hours shy of becoming 102 years old. Val, as known by her friends and family, was born on a farm in Anderson, Indiana and the eldest of five children.
Val graduated from Anderson High School and attended Butler University; Val received her B.Ed. in 1959 from the University of Miami where she worked her way through college; received her M.Ed. in 1971 and only lacked completing her dissertation her Ph.D. She was secretary to the Dean of the Law School at UM.
Nov. 25, 1943 she married Edward Chapman Fitzpatrick (deceased) in Indianapolis, Indiana. They met in New York where Val entertained with the USO and Ed was a sailor. In addition, Val worked as a Secretary in New York in the Chrysler Building. May 28, 1967 in Miami, Florida, Val married Harold Atkins (deceased). Val married Nov. 4, 1989, Henry J. Smith (deceased) in Vine Grove, Kentucky. Val is survived by son Bob (Joy) Smith of Lehigh Acres, Florida and Paul Sullivan (Cathy) of Edgewater, Florida.
For over twenty-three years, Valeria was a vocational education teacher at Lindsey Hopkins Vocational School in Miami, Florida. Many years she spent teaching organ and piano lessons and tutoring music lessons to adults and children. Val never drove a car throughout all her activities.
Val is survived by daughter Cheryl Joy Fitzpatrick Terry; son Greg Fitzpatrick (Linda); son Harold “Ed” Atkins (Diane); daughter Lisa Atkins Palumbo; son Brian Scott Fitzpatrick. Also, Val is survived by four more adult children by marriage. Val is survived by 30 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and more than a dozen nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Service is to be determined at a later date at Gendron Funeral Home. At that announced time, friends may visit to sign the Memory Book and extend condolences to the family. A comital and burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers memorial donation requests in Valeria’s name can be made to The Lighthouse of the Blind and research for Leukemia.
Arrangements are in the care of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
ENGLEWOOD
Harold Anderson
Harold (Ted) Anderson, of Rotonda, Florida, passed away Dec. 26, 2020, at the age of 76.
Ted resided on Long Island for most of his life, later retiring to Florida. Ted was a beloved teacher for over 30 years for the Rocky Point school district, and served as union president for a time. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, a large stamp collection, and the Chicago Cubs. He was a kind and humble person.
Ted leaves behind wife Virginia Anderson (of Rotonda, Florida) and son Karl Anderson (of New Hampshire). He also leaves behind granddaughters Mandee and Rebecka, great-granddaughter McKenna, and sister Joan (also of NH).
No services are being held at this time.
Donations can be made to Englewood Helping Hand (Florida) or United Methodist Church of Port Jefferson (New York) in his honor.
