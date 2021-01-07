CHARLOTTE
Joel Miles Carter
PHOTO
FLAG
Joel Miles Carter, M.D. of Amelia Island, Florida, died Jan.1, 2021, after a long illness. He was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Seattle, Washington, the youngest son of Carroll Douglass and Catherine Hardin Carter, both of whom predeceased him at an early age.
Joel attended Lincoln High School in Seattle until he was orphaned by the death of his parents to cancer. He joined the USAF where he obtained his GED and was trained as an Air Traffic Controller, a profession he continued with the FAA after his honorable discharge from the Air Force. He eventually attended and graduated from the University of Tennessee Chattanooga in 1970, the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1973, and the Duke University Medical Center in 1977 where he completed his residency in Radiation Oncology. With a wife and two small children, he rose from a janitor with a 10th grade education to Board Certified Radiation Oncologist in 12 years.
He was also predeceased by his older brother, Carroll D. Carter, Jr. of Quilcene, Washington, and by sisters Susan May of Burlington, Washington and Mary (Bebe) Fought of Woodside, California. He was also predeceased by our beloved cat, Kasey, who waits for us at The Rainbow Bridge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Becky; son, James Douglass Carter (Robin) of Punta Gorda, Florida; daughter, Catherine Carter Cromartie (Bill) of Melbourne, Florida; and grandchildren, Austin Douglass Carter of Punta Gorda, Florida; and Taylor Ann Cromartie and Chase Dewitt Cromartie of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by his nieces Cathy Fought Taylor, Susie Fought, Vicki Fought Pesso, and Julie Fought, and nephews David Fought and Bruce Fought, all of California; and nephews Scott May of Juneau, Alaska; Rodger May of Seattle, Washington; and Tom May of Egmont, B.C., Canada.
We would like to thank all those who cared for Joel at the Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, Baptist Hospital Jacksonville and Fernandina Beach, Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital or in the home. We especially thank Joanna Yates, Joel’s personal trainer for 11 years. Her efforts have been recognized by various members of Joel’s medical team.
The body was cremated and the ashes dispersed privately. There was no viewing, visitation, or funeral service. It was his wish that family, friends, former colleagues, and patients remember him individually as they see fit. Those wishing to make a contribution may do so by adopting a pet in remembrance of him and/or making a donation to the Nassau County Humane Society, P.O. Box 16090, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32035 or to Cat’s Angels, 709 S. 8th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.
According to him, “I saved some lives, I relieved some pain, and I brought some laughter, for which I am grateful.”
Marie Jeanette Jaggard
PHOTO
Marie Jeanette Jaggard, 90, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. Jeanette was born June 3, 1930, in Haddonfield, New Jersey, to the late Arnold Carl Ross and Marie Irene (nee Smith) Ross.
She moved to Florida 30 years ago from Avalon, New Jersey. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church of Port Charlotte. She attended St. Agnes College in Baltimore, Maryland, and Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed volunteering at the hospitals near where she lived, and active in her children’s schools.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 69 years, Robert B. Jaggard of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Kris Kaplan of North Port, Florida, and Katherine McCrory of Elkridge, Maryland; three sons, Thomas Jaggard of Moorestown, New Jersey, Steven Jaggard of Queens Creek, Arizona, and Michael Jaggard of Port Charlotte, Florida; four grandchildren and one great -grandchild.
A Memorial Mass celebrating Jeanette’s life will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m., Jan. 13, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Interment will be held at later date.
Memorial contributions in Jeanette’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Frances Latham Bamford Redman
WITH 2 PHOTOS
FLAG
Frances Latham Bamford Redman passed away peacefully at the age of 103, on Dec. 17, 2020, at Harbor Health at South Port Square, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Born Aug. 14, 1917, at Lawrence General Hospital to John T and Alice Faxon (Horne) Bamford. Frances was raised in North Andover, attended the Merrimack Grammar School and graduated from Johnson High School in 1934.
For many years, Frances studied piano with Christina Elliott Hoskings. Under the supervision/tutelage of Mrs. Hoskings, Frances was a student in the Sherwood Music School program, receiving certification for music theory and teaching. She taught piano to as many as 20 students in North Andover.
In 1943, Frances entered the Navy. She was an officer in the Waves and was stationed at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis until the end of World War II. She married Glenden D. Redman in 1944 and her daughter Glenna Dee was born in 1954.
Frances was active in the Presbyterian churches in Omaha, Nebraska and Pearl River, New York. She was a leader in the Camp Fire Girls organization and served on the Camp Fire boards in Omaha and Pearl River.
In 1995, Frances moved from Pearl River, New York to the South Port Square Senior Independent Living community, Port Charlotte, Florida where she was a volunteer in the South Port hospital and was active in the “Friends of Music” of Port Charlotte.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Glenna Dee Redman of Lafayette, Indiana, and by many close cousins. Burial will be in the Nauraushaun Presbyterian Church Columbarium, Pearl River, New York.
Due to the Covid situation, burial will be private. A memorial service will be conducted in the future.
ENGLEWOOD
Keli Erin Miritello
Keli Erin Miritello, 59, of Englewood, Florida, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.