CHARLOTTE
William Harrison Bryan
William Harrison Bryan, “Bill”, 81, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice Center due to COVID-related complications.
Bill was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Clarksburg, West Virginia to George Bryan and Jellette Fleming Bryan. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Penny Bryan, daughter Melany, sister Candy, brother-in-law Greg, nieces Kelly and Kendra and their families, cousin Philip, and extended family members in Florida, West Virginia, and Ohio.
As a young man, Bill was smart and athletic in middle school and high school, playing baseball and basketball. His senior year of high school (Broadway High), he was class Valedictorian.
Upon graduating from high school, Bill entered the military, going into the Navy. He served his country honorably from 1957-1961 working in submarines; primarily the U.S.S. Barbero and a short time on the U.S.S. Tunny. He acted as an electrician and operated sonar devices. He enjoyed his time in the Navy, getting to be underwater on subs and also being able to see and explore other countries. He was very proud of his years of service.
After the Navy, Bill attended Fairmont State University from 1961-1964, earning a B.A. in Business. During this time, he met and married his wife Penny. They then moved to Washington, DC, where he worked for about 5 years in the Census Bureau. He felt that pharmacy was his true calling, however.
Bill and Penny later moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, where Bill attended the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy and graduated in 1971 with a B.S. in Pharmacy; while Penny worked as a registered nurse at Monongalia General Hospital. Over the years they relocated to different areas/states — Bridgeport, West Virginia; Port Charlotte, Florida; Asheville, North Carolina; and back to Port Charlotte, Florida. He retired from pharmacy at the end of 2012 but stayed physically active and mentally sharp until his passing. He remained close with many of his family and friends from childhood, the Navy, and pharmacy school. He communicated with them often and went to most of his high school reunions, enjoying being able to see his childhood/school friends.
Bill was an intelligent, generous, and thoughtful man — he donated to many charitable organizations over the years. He liked doing crossword and cryptogram puzzles. He also had a love of aviation; he enjoyed watching jets take off and land from airports.
Arrangements were made by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services in Punta Gorda, Florida. Bill will be interred at the VA Sarasota National Cemetery. He did not want any service performed due to the current COVID situation and felt a simple interment was all that was necessary in this epidemic time.
Michael Thomas Karch
Michael Thomas Karch, loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida, at Bayfront Medical Center.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Louise (nee Marincek), and their three children: Jon (Nicole); Meredith Meves (Patrick); Elizabeth Murphy (Don); and his brother Paul Karch. He will be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren: Ian & William Karch, Sean & Morgan Meves, and Miss Clover Murphy.
Michael was born on Dec. 1, 1945, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of The University of Pittsburgh where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He married the love of his life, Karen on July 25, 1970.
Michael and his family relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida in the fall of 1985 where he lived until his passing. He loved to golf and go antique shopping on the weekends with Karen, affectionately known as K.K. He was a devoted Steelers football fan, never missing a chance to watch the game with his family and friends. And he loved to barbecue on the weekends, sip a well-chilled Manhattan cocktail, and toast a friend or loved one with a shot of B-52.
Michael is preceded in death by his mother Anna Patricia Muldowney, and his father, John Charles Karch.
There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date due to travel restrictions.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Helen Patricia Newport
Helen Patricia Newport, age 92, of Lake Suzy, Florida, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1928, in Nutley, New Jersey, to James and Helen Carol Murren.
Her husband of 65 years, Thomas Newport, Sr., passed away on Dec. 2, 2013.
Before retiring in 1987, Patricia was employed by Hoffmann-La Roche for 21 years as an administrative assistant. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul Society at San Antonio RC Church for many years.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Virginia Davis and her husband, Raymond of Punta Gorda, Florida, and a son, Thomas Newport, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Hardwick, New Jersey. She had five grandchildren, Randy Davis, Jennifer Davis, Nicholas Newport, Kevin Newport and Kristi Tanis and nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Carol Gorman of Greensboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Murren and a brother, James Murren.
A mass will be held at San Antonio RC Church, Port Charlotte, FL on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL.
Memorial donations may be made in Patricia’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o San Antonio RC Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980 or to the Salvation Army.
ENGLEWOOD
Teri Lenore Karren Cagle
Teri Lenore Karren Cagle, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, at the age of 77.
She was born in Vernal, Utah, on Nov. 28, 1943, to Merrell and Irene Beddo Karren. She was the youngest of 10 children. Teri lived along the west coast of Florida most of her adult life until moving back to Utah in 2011.
She was married to Robert “Bobby” Cagle who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, eight brothers and sisters, and father-in-law, She is survived by her sister, Naoma Karren Slaugh, many nieces and nephews and mother-in-law, Deila Cagle.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, 2 p.m. at the Rock Point Cemetery in Vernal, Utah There will be a visitation at Holbrook Mortuary in East Mill Creek, Utah that morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Online tributes and messages to the family can be made at www.holbrookmortuary.com
Annette (Leclair) Coakley
Annette (Leclair) Coakley, passed away peacefully at the age of 89, on Jan. 2, 2021, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John F. Coakley.
Annette and Jack lived many years in Worcester, Massachusetts, before retiring to Florida in the early 90’s. Annette was an active member of St. Raphael’s Church and the Lemon Bay Garden Club.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Papagni (David), Michael Coakley (Maureen), James Coakley, Ann Marie Cusson (Richard), John Coakley (Mimi), Margaret Cummins (Paul), T.J. Coakley (Monica), 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dolores Ginga of Worcester.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Donations may be made in her memory to St. John’s Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
