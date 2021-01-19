CHARLOTTE
Richard Thomas Cassels
Richard Thomas Cassels, 73 died peacefully in his sleep of unknown causes, Jan. 10, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Richard was born, July 27, 1947, in Cornwall, New York to Mary Forrest Cassels and Francis (Pat) William Cassels. He came to Port Charlotte, Florida from Maryland in 1990. He graduated from Guilderland Central High School in 1966, and joined the Navy right after. He was an Animal Vet Tech for the state of New York. He volunteered for DAV in Port Charlotte and the Arcadia Rodeo.
He was predeceased by both his parents and is survived by his sisters Susan Cusack, Ellen Meagher (Michael), many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial at a later time. Donations may be made to a charity of your choice in his honor.
Ilota Marie Kingery Davis
Ilota Marie (Jeri) Kingery Davis, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, while residing at Solaris Healthcare of Port Charlotte, Florida. A life well lived best describes her 93 years spent with friends and family during her lifetime. She will be missed.
Born on July 20, 1927, in Madrid, New Mexico, Jeri moved with her family, soon thereafter, to San Antonio, Texas, where she resided for over 60 years. While there, she married and was subsequently predeceased by her first husband, Q. E. (Sonny) Kingery Sr. Several years later, she remarried and was subsequently predeceased by her second husband, Dr. David F. Davis.
Surviving family members include her son, Q. E. (Gene) Kingery and daughter-in-law, Sharon K. Kingery of Punta Gorda, Florida as well as her step daughter, Loretta Von Behren of San Antonio, Texas.
Jeri particularly enjoyed playing all types of card games as well as mahjong with her many gal pals and friends and was very appreciative of their support and friendship over the years. She also participated in and enjoyed 15 years of volunteer service with the Punta Gorda Police Department.
Arrangements are being handled by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda, Florida. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Amber Lee Dion
Amber Lee Dion, 40, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 in Port Charlotte.
Amber was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on a sunny day on the 19th of October at 3:31 pm in Baystate Hospital. She lived a life of great love and also great suffering. Amber was a lover of truth and an advocate of mercy.
Amber was a parishioner and student at Holy Name Parish all her young life, Cathedral Highschool, Graduate of STCC with Associates, attended Springfield College, accepted in the PA program until kidney failure rendered her disabled. She was an aid for the deaf at Willie Ross.
In 2006 she moved to Florida. She also became a parishioner of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish and as the proud wife of Knight of Columbus. She later joined Christ the King of Sarasota. Amber suffered many health afflictions. A special mention to Dr. Gregory Braden for decades of care.
Amber is a beautiful soul and always had a smile, no matter what afflicted her. She will be greatly missed by all. Amber is preceded by her Grandmother Joyce in God’s abode. Eternal rest grant unto thee oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. Amen.
She leaves behind her beloved spouse Nathan Dion, whom she married on Sept 13, 2003, as well as her two boys (pups) Tuck and Max, grandfather John, her parents Cathy and Alan, sister Alexa and husband Dan, niece Deanna, nephew Harley, sister Carlee, mother-in-law Marion and husband John, brother-in-law Philip.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m, Friday, January 22, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church at 1900 Meadowood Street Sarasota, FL 34231. Interment will follow to Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Timothy John Fradley, Sr.
Timothy John Fradley, Sr., passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Arrangements handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society.
ENGLEWOOD
Dorothy Jane Davis
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy (Dottie) Jane Davis, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19.
Dottie was born in Punta Gorda, Florida to Clarence Leroy Downing and Dorthy Downing on July 21, 1937. She was one of eight children. Dottie graduated from Venice/Nokomis High School in 1955. Dottie met the love of her life, Floyd Davis, at the young age of 11. Floyd and Dottie were married February 13, 1957, at the Placida Road Church of God. Their first son, Floyd (JR) Davis arrived April 9, 1958, followed soon after by their daughter, Terrie Prestia, and then second son, Timothy Davis. Dottie owned Phyliss’ Beauty in Englewood where she worked as a stylist. Dottie retired as secretary of Anderson Electric Supply, Inc. in Venice, Florida. Dottie spent most of her life in Englewood, Florida, and enjoyed her family, friendships and playing piano at Placida Road Church of God every week.
Dottie was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Jeremy Davis and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Floyd Davis, her sisters, Claudia Rogers, Geraldine Twigg, her son Floyd (JR) Davis, daughter, Terrie Prestia, and son, Timothy Davis. She was also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Rogers, Nathaniel Davis, Courtney Pennington, Katie Croyle, Brittany Papas, Sara Shook, Nicholas Prestia, Tyler Davis, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Englewood Event Center at 3069 S. McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to The Abundant Life Worship Center where they will be distributed to Dottie’s favorite charities or make donations to a charity of your choice.
Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
NORTH PORT
Patricia Gaugler
Patricia Gaugler, age 80, of North Port, Florida, passed away on Jan. 15, 2021.
A visitation will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, from 10-11 a.m. with the funeral service to follow.
Entombment will be private at Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood.
Farley Funeral Home in North Port is handling the arrangements.
A message of condolence may be sent by visiting www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Martha Joyce O’Connor
Martha Joyce (Robichaud) O’Connor, July 12, 1947 – Jan. 16, 2021
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-6 p.m. with service at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at Farley Funeral Home, 5900 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
For full obituary, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
