M. Robert Lancaster
M. Robert “Bobby” Lancaster, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Jan. 20, 2021.
He was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky to Nancy (Byrd) and M. Robert Lancaster Sr. on March 9, 1959.
Bobby had a strong work ethic and enjoyed working as a heavy equipment operator in the asphalt paving industry.
In his earlier years, he followed NASCAR and was an avid fan of Elliott Racing.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father in 2018 and is survived by his mother, Nancy Gross; sister, Karen Bobo; brother, Steve Lancaster; multiple aunts and uncles; nephews, Casey Mills and Tyler Lancaster; nieces, Samantha Lancaster and Olivia Bobo; and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bobby’s name to the Boys and Girls Club of Port Charlotte, https://www.bgcofcc.org/.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery and Crematory. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Ellen Ingersoll Plum
Ellen Ingersoll Plum, 91, of Galloway passed away Monday Jan. 18, 2021. She was born in Linwood, New Jersey to the late Neva Ingersoll and Raymond B. Ingersoll. During her marriage of 63 years to the late Neil P. Plum she served many positions in support of church and charity, both in South Jersey and Florida.
She attended Atlantic City Friends School, Briarcliff Junior College, and she received her bachelor’s degree in theater from George Washington University in 1951. She worked for the Dairy Council as a puppeteer, visiting schools throughout the Tri-State area inspiring children to drink milk.
Ellen was married in 1954 to Neil, owner of the Plum Funeral Homes in Atlantic City, Brigantine and Ventnor Heights.
Ellen taught Sunday school for over 50 years, first at the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine and later, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, Florida. She also wrote and directed their Christmas pageants annually.
Ellen was known as a leader. South Jersey organizations in which she served as a past president include Charity League, the Seashore House Auxiliary and Betty Bacharach Auxiliary. She served the Miss America Pageant as Hostess, Hostess Chairman, Member of the Board of Directors serving on multiple committees, and she became the first woman president in 1984. She was a national Toastmistress Champion, having placed second in the international competition in 1968. She was known as “Brigantine’s guitar teacher” from 1966 until the late 1970s, having taught over 100 students her love of music. A freelance writer, she has published in Chicken Soup for the Soul and Women’s World. She also produced many beloved annual variety shows for Charity League, the Isles Yacht Club (Punta Gorda), and other charities.
She is survived by daughters Sally Turkavage and her husband Bob of Brigantine, Carol Plum-Ucci and her husband Rick Ucci of Galloway. Three granddaughters and one great-granddaughter will deeply miss her also.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township.
Services will be at the Keats-Plum Funeral Home in Brigantine, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with a greeting at 10 a.m. and a service at 11 a.m. Due to the Pandemic, guests are invited to view the Memorial Service on the Keates-Plum Funeral Home Facebook page. To share your fondest memory of Ellen please visit www.keatesplum.com.
Charles Daniel Stratton
Charles Daniel “Dan” Stratton, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Dan was born on Dec. 4, 1956, in Detroit, Michigan, where he grew up and was an avid University of Michigan football fan. Dan attended Baptist Bible College East in Boston, Massachusetts, where he graduated in 1983. He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 1990, where he resided and was a faithful member of the Suncoast Baptist Church.
Dan is survived by his son, Michael Daniel Stratton of Naples, Florida; sisters Cindy Stratton of Arcadia, Florida; Jennae (Terry) Wiese of Nixa, Missouri; and Robin (John) Bledsoe of Seaford, New York. He is also survived by an uncle, Richard (Pat) Stratton of Asheboro, North Carolina, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Suncoast Baptist Church, 410 Warrington Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954. Pastor Eric McConnell will officiate. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Memorial contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to the Suncoast Baptist Church.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Jeffrey Allen Dumschott
Jeffrey Allen Dumschott, 51, of Englewood, Florida passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, after a long struggle with Hidradenitis Suppurative disease.
Jeffrey was born on June 29, 1969 in Naugatuck, Connecticut. Jeffrey graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, Connecticut. He attended Southern Connecticut State College in New Haven, Connecticut.
He was a manager and grinder sandwich preparer at the family business, Larrivees Grocery Store in Union City, Connecticut before it burned down on July, 27, 1992. He relocated to Englewood, Florida in 1999 to help with the care of his ailing mother. Jeffrey’s last position before relocating to Florida was as a mental health worker and corrections officer at The Vermont State Prison complex in Waterbury, Vermont. While there he would go into Burlington to watch the new Phish Band and help out back stage where the band originated.
On arrival in Florida, he attended Correctional Officers Academy in Fort Myers. He was assigned to Charlotte County Prison in Punta Gorda. Then he moved on to the Punta Gorda Isles Forestry Service as a recreational technician. He then became a OTR truck driver for many years. He also was a chef at many local restaurants including Barnacle Bills Seafood in Englewood and Donatos in Port Charlotte. He volunteered at the homeless shelter in Port Charlotte with The Church of Latter Day Saints in their food service program.
Jeffrey was an avid boater and fisherman. He especially enjoyed Tarpon fishing. He especially liked getting them in his boat on the Myakka River right outside his home in Gulf Cove or off the El Jobean Pier. He even fished for them in The World’s Richest Tarpon Tournament in Boca Grande.
Jeffrey would also scour and search the whole United States to see the Grateful Dead Band in concerts and then later the Phish band. Then he would end up at Deans lounge to play darts.
He was predeceased by his mother, Laetitia A. Larrivee Dumschott. He is survived by his father, Raymond A. Dumschott, Jr. of Englewood, Florida. His sister Sarah Dumschott Cyr and his nephew Jacob Kalinowski and his niece Vivian Cyr all of Naugatuck, Connecticut. He is also survived by his aunt Carol Jackson, his God mother, of East Greenbush, New York, and his uncle Roger and wife Amy Dumschott of Watertown, Connecticut.
John J. Bauer
John J. Bauer, 84, of North Port, Florida, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Aloysius and Alice Bauer. Before he found his best friend and love, Nancy, John served his country during the Korean War in the US Air Force. He was a good-standing member of the Local 73 Sheet Metal Workers Union of Chicago. When John wasn’t working or spending time with his family, probably watching the Cubs or Bears, he spent many of his days sailing Lake Michigan on his Catalina 36.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, and his two sisters Joyce and Jean. His survivors include his wife Nancy; his children Thomas (Linda) Bauer, Gregory (Jean) Bauer, Jack (Susan) Bauer, and Julianne (John Gibbons) Bauer; his brothers Daniel and James; and his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
John was a kind and gentle soul. He was a friend to everyone he met and will be missed by his family and many friends, both in Chicago and his adopted home of North Port.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the coming months.
