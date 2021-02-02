CHARLOTTE
Carol Emary Carrico
Carol Emary Carrico, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 84 years old.
Carol was preceded in death by her dear parents, Robert and Lucille; devoted husband of 39 years, Richard (1999); and caring brother, Wayne Berger and is survived by her cherished children, Richard (Tracy) Carrico, Leigh (Jeff) Morrison and Tom (Jenn) Carrico; treasured grandchildren, Jessica (Anthony) Sautter, Nicholas (Courtney) Carrico, Raleigh (Emma) Morrison, Savanna Morrison, Kendall Carrico and Kaelyn Carrico; precious great-grandchildren, Harrison Sautter and Archer Morrison; and special sisters-in-law, Helen (Howard) Molitz and Imelda Berger.
There will be a visitation on Thursday (tomorrow), Feb. 4, 2021, from 1–3 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service from 3-4 p.m. and entombment to follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Attendees are invited to join the family for a reception following all services inside the funeral home’s reception room.
For more information, to read full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Carmene Jean Gilles
Carmene Jean Gilles, 98, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte. She was born Sept. 5, 1922, in Haiti and moved to Brooklyn, New York in 1984. She then moved to Port Charlotte from there 31 years ago.
She was a member of Eben-Ezer Haitian Baptist Church of Port Charlotte where she served in Group Dorcas.
Carmene is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Gertrude Fonrose Paulemon of Port Charlotte; three sons, Louidor Fonrose of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Rouzier Fonrose of Miami, Florida, Jeannot Clerge of Queens, New York, and her sister Adeline Brevil of Miami, Florida; 21 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 6 to 8 .m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Private Graveside services and interment will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Joseph E. Pizzurro
On Thursday Jan. 28, 2021 Joseph E. Pizzurro passed away after a brief illness in his 70th year surrounded by his wife Penny (Congro) Pizzurro and children Dina (Ben), Teddy (Wendy), Damian (Carly), Margaret (Paul) and Kristin (Mike).
He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his adoring sisters Catherine, Jo-Anne, Bernadette as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was known by many names JoJo, Joe, Dad and Papapa. He proudly served in the US Marines for nine years. He worked for the Town of Islip in New York for 37 years before retiring and moving to Florida.
He will be remembered for many things, his loud contagious laughter, athleticism, strong family ties and his ability to have his own special bond with each and every family member. He was a die hard Yankees fan and avid golfer. He was a member of the Deep Creek Golf Club. In his early days he could shoot a ton eighty in darts on any given night. He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in July in Florida.
Shirley Lavon Webb
Shirley Lavon Webb, Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at her home on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. She was 87. Shirley was born July 25, 1933, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frederick C. and Nellie C. (Dye) Julian.
Shirley attended Arsenal Technical High School and was a member of the Class of 1951. She then graduated from Lipscomb University and continued her education at the Herron School of Art.
Shirley moved to Florida in 1973 and taught art in Charlotte County elementary schools from 1986 to 1995 when she retired. She was honored as the runner-up for Charlotte County Teacher of the Year for the 1990-91 school year.
She taught Bible classes at church for more than 40 years. She was a member of the Port Charlotte Church of Christ. She was an integral part of the teddy bear class at church making teddy bears for sick and hurting children.
Shirley is survived by her children, Carrie (Michael) DePass, Mark Webb and Matthew Webb; her grandchildren, Christopher (April) DePass, David “Benji” (Jessica) DePass, Matthew Webb, Jr. and Clayton Webb; her great-grandchildren, Maximus DePass, Alexzander DePass and Kayla DePass.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Richard Jerome Webb, whom she married June 18, 1960, as well as a brother, Donald Julian.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Port Charlotte Church of Christ, 20484 Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte.
A graveside committal service will be conducted, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 South State Road 135, Greenwood, Indiana.
Salvatore Moschella
Salvatore “Sal” Moschella, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 27, 2021. Sal was born in Newark, New Jersey, and graduated from Park Beauty School. He became owner and manager of Louis Coiffures in Browntown, New Jersey, and a partner and a model in Hairgoods Trading Company, New York City.
Sal had two daughters from his first marriage, then married to the love of his life, Marilyn “Mikki” for 59 wonderful years. They lived in Bloomfield, New Jersey, then moved to the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, where he was an ordained deacon, usher, and greeter at Middle Smithfield Presbyterian Church. He became a snowbird in Holiday Travel Park in 1993 and a permanent resident in 2013. He was a member of West Coast Church in Englewood where he was an usher and greeter and involved in many activities. He was also involved in many functions in his park, became an avid fisherman, and was given the name of “Canal Sal” by park residents.
Sal is survived by his loving wife; his daughter, Denise; granddaughter, Stephanie; great-granddaughter, Adreana; sisters Dena and Palma “Babe”; and many nieces and nephews who he loved as his own. He was preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Palma; his daughter, Debra “Debbie”; sister, Rose; and brothers, Tommy and Anthony.
Sal survived five heart attacks and was legally blind, but never lost his unique sense of humor and enjoyed life with his beloved wife and family and friends and loved The Lord. Go with God Sal!
A celebration of life will be held at West Coast Church at a later time.
Agnes Cassells-Kirkland
Agnes (“Aggie”) Cassells-Kirkland (Proball) was born on Sept. 2, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. She was a resident of Englewood, Florida, and passed away at 75 years of age at Tidewell Hospice, Englewood, Florida on Jan. 23, 2021.
Agnes was a hairdresser for 29 years, working locally at “A Cut Above” in Englewood.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jeffrey Kirkland; her daughter, Joy Mistarz; son Jimmy Cassells (Leslie); brother Charles Proball (Deborah); sister Patricia Zill; granddaughters Madison Mistarz and Sierra Cassells; and grandson Cole Cassells. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Earl Proball of Englewood.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Englewood/Port Charlotte, Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2021, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, Florida.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Gary Alfred Angello
Gary Alfred Angello, 72, of Osprey, Florida, died Saturday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
