NORTH PORT
Patricia Lee Lucia
Patricia Lee Lucia, 81, of North Port, Florida passed away Jan. 29, 2021. Patricia was born on July 6, 1939, in New York to the late Edward Cetlin and Irene Kean-Gemborys.
Pat was the head Sacristan and a faithful and devoted member of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port where she helped with donation drives, vacation bible school and bingo. She was also involved with the North Port Senior Center. Pat loved meeting for breakfast at McDonald’s to visit with her friends and in the afternoon playing cards with the ladies. When Pat moved from Massachusetts to Florida she made numerous friends who she considered family and loved dearly.
Patricia is survived by her sister Pamela Gourley and husband David, brother Mark Cetlin and wife Rosa, son, Kevin Stevens, daughter Ann Pyburn, grandchildren: William Pyburn and wife Jessica, Derek Pyburn, Amanda Stevens, Katelyn Smart and husband Benjamin , great -grandchildren: Makayla Pyburn, Aubrey Pyburn, Liam Smart, and Brody Smart and numerous other family and friends.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert Lucia and an infant daughter.
Private services will be held at a later date.
DESOTO
Claude ‘Allen’ Sparks
Claude “Allen” Sparks, 58, of Fort Ogden, Florida passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida, surrounded by his loved ones.
Allen was born in Culpeper, Virginia on Sept. 5, 1962, to loving parents, Claude William Sparks and Annie Louise (Anderson) Sparks. After growing up in Virginia with four siblings, Allen took a chance in moving to Englewood, Florida. In 1988, Allen met Helen “Missie” Fulton who would become his loving wife and mother of his four children. Allen and Missie remained married for over 32 years until his passing. Allen was employed with Boca Bay Master’s Association for the bulk of his career as a Landscape Foreman.
Allen was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who provided much love to his family and friends. Allen believed family meant everything and would often spend time instilling this belief into his children. Allen lived a life that gained the respect of his family and many others. Allen was a devout fan of the Washington Redskins, a classic car and classic rock enthusiast, and could be found at the bowling alley volunteering with the Charlotte County Special Olympics. In his spare time, Allen found joy being surrounded by his family and selflessly providing for others.
Allen was loved, respected, and adored and will be missed greatly!
Allen is survived by his wife, Missie Sparks; his children, Christopher and Christina Sparks, Kendra and Alejandro Villanueva, William and Casie Sparks, and James Doneburgh; his brother, Charles “Eddie” Sparks; his sisters, Patricia (Sparks) Payne, and Linda Bolger; his grandchildren, Axl, Olivia, Christopher Jr., Raegyn, and Braxton. Allen was preceded in death by his father, Claude Sparks; his niece, Casey Bolger; his brother, William “Roger” Sparks, and his mother, Annie Sparks.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home located at 2 Buchans Landing in Englewood, Florida. Light refreshments to be offered at Indian Mound Park immediately after the service. Flowers, cards, and condolences may be offered at the funeral home under the Sparks’ name.
