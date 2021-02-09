CHARLOTTE
Robert James Bacon III
Robert (Bob) James Bacon III, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 75, with family by his side after a short illness. Bob will be remembered for his kind heart and his passion for health.
Bob was born in Atlanta, Georgia, grew up in Miami, joined the Air Force, and moved to Port Charlotte to be in the furniture business. He eventually retired as a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy. In his spare time, he enjoyed umpiring softball and playing tennis. He was also a member of Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, Liberty Tree Patriots, and Westcoast Church.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth, brother Bill (Lynn) Bacon, sister Beverly Bacon and brother Brad (Beth) Bacon, his children: Bo (Barb) Bacon, Kelly (Chris) Kendrick, Roger (Karalynn) Bacon, Robin Brady, Bobby (Michelle) Brady, and Ryan (Aisha) Brady. Grandchildren: Chris, Courtney, Cameron, Austin, Cole, Abbigayle (Zachary) Stephens, Alyzabeth, Riley, Mason ( Makayla), Dillon, Joshua, Tyler, and Justin. Great-grandchildren: Casey, Carter, Jaydon, and Ellayah.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, 11 a.m., at Westcoast Church in Englewood.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
Thomas James Gorman
Thomas James Gorman, 77 of Punta Gorda, Florida, and previously of Hopewell Junction, New York, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, at Bayfront Hospital in Port Charlotte.
A memorial service in Thomas’ honor will be held on Thursday (tomorrow), Feb. 11, 2021, starting at 1 p.m., with time to greet and visit with the family immediately following.
Services will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
For more information, to read full obituary or leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Renee C. Massolio
Renee C. Massolio, 51, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Renee was born May 14, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri and moved to Punta Gorda in 1993 from St. Louis. She was an Advanced Placement Arts teacher at Charlotte High School and a member of the Deep Creek Community Church of Punta Gorda.
Survived by her loving family, her husband, Thomas “Tom” W. Massolio; a daughter, Savannah Nicole Massolio; a son, Austin Thomas Massolio; her parents, Van W. and Donna S. Brock; all of Punta Gorda; sister, Nicole Masterson of Denver, Colorado; and many friends in the Charlotte County Public Schools community.
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Gilchrist Park, 400 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Deep Creek Community Church, 1500 Cooper Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or a favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Thomas Alvin Rich
Thomas Alvin Rich, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Born on Aug. 27, 1946, in Ellsworth, Maine to the late Lyford and Nellie (Walls) Rich; he served in the U.S. Navy.
Tom retired from the floor covering industry and had moved to Charlotte County sixteen years ago from Chelmsford, Massachusetts.
Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years: Julie A. Rich; two children: Christina “Tina” Rich of Port Charlotte, Florida, and David (Darlene) Rich of Lowell, Massachusetts; three sisters: Pamela Reed of Bar Harbor, Maine, Valerie Allen of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Crystal Fleming of Broadway, Virginia; one brother: Fred Rich of Bar Harbor, Maine; one grandson: William Henry Rich.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. David Episcopal Church, 401 South Broadway, Englewood, FL 34223.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. David’s Episcopal Church in memory of Thomas Rich.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the Rich family at www.englewoodfh.com
NORTH PORT
Phyllis A. Fouse
Phyllis A. Fouse (nee Norman) of North Port, Florida, passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Born in Richwood, West Virginia, to Alfred and Pauline Norman on Jan. 1, 1933.
Phyllis graduated from Akron, Ohio Central High School in 1951: retiring in 1998, from Summit County Board of Education Administrative Office, moving to North Port, Florida in 2001.
Phyllis was an active and involved member of Trinity Methodist Church. She volunteered and served in many capacities over the years; Chairperson of the prayer chain ministry; member board of the trustees; participant in two weekly Bible studies.
Survivors include son, William Eric Fouse of Toledo, Ohio, daughter, Diana Minnick of Akron, Ohio, three grandsons James Minnick, Michael Minnick, and Kyle Minnick. One great-grandson Ethan Wiley, all from Akron, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents to and two brothers, Richard and Bill Norman, and husband Robert Elston.
Services will be Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Unity Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port Florida.
In lieu of flowers her children request memorials donations to Ohio Special Olympics or Trinity Methodist Church.
