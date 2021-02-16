CHARLOTTE
Joan M. Light
Joan M. Light, 62, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Bayfront Health- Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Katherine Grace Tolla
PHOTO
Katherine Grace Tolla (Mantegna) of Lake Suzy, Florida, passed peacefully in her home on the morning of Feb. 6, 2021, with her loving husband Rocky by her side. She was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, on Dec. 31, 1934, to parents Carmella and Joseph Mantegna. She lived in Greenwich, later moved to Stamford and Norwalk, before moving to Florida in 1995.
Katherine will be remembered for her humility, kindness, and compassionate heart. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Her family and Catholic faith meant the world to her, and were the center of her life. She also had a passion for playing golf, cooking, dancing — especially with her husband — and singing duets with her brother Frankie. She touched the lives of everyone that was fortunate to have met her.
Her surviving family includes Rocky Tolla, her husband of 65 years, her daughter Roxane Angotta and son-in-law Michael of Danbury, Connecticut, her son Mark Tolla of East Haven, Connecticut, along with her grandchildren Dana Angotta, Michael Angotta, Brittany Tolla, and Shelby Tolla.
She was predeceased by her son Ricky Tolla, who she loved with all her heart, her parents Carmella and Joseph, and her siblings Tony, Louie, and Frankie, of whom she was the youngest.
She will always remain in our hearts and never be forgotten. May she rest in the Loving arms of Jesus and His Blessed Mother Mary, until we meet again in heaven.
Funeral mass will be held on Feb. 16, 2021, at St Antonio Church in Port Charlotte, Florida at 1 p.m. Immediately following the service, a private burial will be held in the church memorial garden for family only.
NORTH PORT
Kent M. Scully
PHOTO
FLAG
Kent M. Scully, 75, of North Port, Florida and Middletown, Connecticut, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Feb. 9, 2021. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut on Aug. 30, 1945, to Martin and Helen (Dillon) Scully.
Kent served in the National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat (Kosko) Scully, and their daughter, Paige Scully. Kent, a CPA and his partner Chris Wolf established Scully & Wolf LLP in 1973. The firm audited cities, towns, and non-profits throughout the State of Connecticut. He was proud of his many career and charitable accomplishments. He was an avid U-Conn men and women’s basketball fan, NASCAR fan, football fan, and he loved the game of golf. These sports brought him a lot of joy.
Kent and his wife and daughter are blessed with a large circle of friends in both Florida and Connecticut. We are grateful for their love and support during this very difficult time. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
There will be no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. Memorial Donations may be made in Kent’s name to his daughter’s program; Vista Life Innovations, 1356 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook, CT 06498.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.