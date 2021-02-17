CHARLOTTE
Giovanna Monteleone
PHOTO
Giovanna Monteleone, 91, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Norwalk, Connecticut, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. Giovanna was born to Gaetano and Erica Arena on May 9, 1929, in Italy. Giovanna was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and singing Italian songs. She was a devout catholic but most of all her love for her family was her life. She will forever be missed by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Maria (Larry) Efstathiades and Connie (John) Esposito; her sons, Antonio (Maryann) Monteleone, Gaetano (Gaetana) Monteleone and Joe (Kelly) Monteleone; her brothers, Rosario (Maria) Arena and Salvatore Arena; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dominic.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Entombment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, FL.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
NORTH PORT
Jane Glaude
PHOTO
Jane Glaude, 92, died peacefully at 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Englewood, Florida.
Jane was born on May 13, 1928, to Eldage and Eva Beaupre in St. Raphaels, Ontario, Canada. She spoke French and English fluently and was known as “Jean” to her Canadian family and friends, “Jane” to her American companions.
On Dec. 23, 1948, Jane married Derrick Glaude. The couple was living in Montreal in 1956 when they decided to move to the U.S., to the small town of Ellenburg, New York, where they had purchased a dairy farm. In 1981, Jane and Derrick moved to North Port, Florida where they could enjoy the warmer climate. Jane loved reading and puzzling. She greeted all with a warm smile. She never wanted or needed to be the center of attention. Jane was kind and empathetic towards others and devoted to her children. She was a devout Catholic, a member of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port and of St. Edmund’s Catholic Church in Ellenburg. For 30 years Jane served as a volunteer with North Port’s Meals on Wheels program.
Jane is survived by her children Jo-Anne Timmins (Don), Mona Pope (Paul), Joanne Glaude, Derrick Glaude Jr. (Rose), Eunice Nicholson (Bob), Mary Lynn Hyke (Lee), and Michael Glaude (Ann); grandchildren Eric, Brandon, Michael Jr., Tim & Rebekah Glaude, and Roman & Wyatt Hyke; great-grandchildren Klarissa, Sophia and Madison Glaude; sister Meriza Valade and brother Gerald Beaupre. She is predeceased by her parents Eldage and Eva Beaupre, daughter Suzanne, and husband Derrick, sisters Blanche, Annette, Pauline, Georgette, Beatrice, and brothers Larry and Lawrence.
A Memorial Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. A private Funeral Mass and Rite of Committal will follow on Friday, April 23, 2021.
To read Jane’s complete obituary, please go to: https://www.gendronfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jane-Glaude/#!/TributeWall
Arrangements are with Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com
