CHARLOTTE
Bonita L. Anders
PHOTO
Bonita L. “Bonnie” Anders, age 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Bayfront Medical Center in Punta Gorda, Florida.
She was born on May 20, 1949, to Melvin and Joan (Hohenberger) Schuller in Defiance, Ohio. Bonnie was a 1967 graduate of Ayersville H.S. On May 17, 1975, she married Arland “Andy” Anders, who preceded her in death on April 25, 1993.
Bonnie worked as an Engineer for General Motors for 30 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of AmVets Auxiliary #1991, and Elks Lodge #147 in Defiance and Moose Auxiliary Chapter 777 and American Legion Auxiliary #103 in Punta Gorda, Florida. She enjoyed traveling, music, and The Arts. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
All services for Bonnie will be private at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Entombment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Patrice B. Schmitt
PHOTO
Patrice B. Schmitt, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 11, 2021. Patrice was born Sept. 6, 1938, in Springfield, Massachusetts, resided in Guilford, Connecticut until retiring to Port Charlotte, Florida. She was the oldest of seven, a loving wife, mother of four, and grandmother of 10.
Patrice graduated from Albertus Magnus College, where at a dance, she met her husband of 50 years, Edward J. Schmitt Jr. She worked in the Guilford school system for many years in special education. Upon relocating to Port Charlotte, she continued to serve the community by volunteering at the local elementary school, Tidewell Hospice, and the food pantry. She was a member of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, and enjoyed playing tennis and mahjong.
It was Patrice’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to the Tidewell Hospice, https://tidewellhospice.org/home/.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Barbara DeVore
PHOTO
Barbara DeVore, age 97, a former resident of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. Barbara was born in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Arthur and Aletha Blakeslee.
She is survived by a daughter Cynthia Bragg, step-sons Richard (Colleen) and Donald (Sharie) DeVore, son-in-law Ralph Campbell, seven grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband Alvin T. DeVore, her first husband Irvine H. Bleasdale Jr., an infant son Thomas Henry, her brother Amos Blakeslee, sister Vera Toomey, son-in-law Paul Bragg, daughter Diana Campbell, and one great-grandchild.
Barbara has been cremated and her ashes will be buried at East Conneaut, Ohio Cemetery. A graveside service for the family will be held in the spring. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude’s.
Patricia K. Pace
PHOTO
Patricia K. Pace, age 99½, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Englewood, Florida.
Born July 27, 1921, in Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Pat moved to Washington, D.C. where determination and hard work characterized her career as a management analyst for the United States Post Office and the Veterans Administration. She married Russell Pace in 1951. They moved in 1980 from the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C. to the Gardens of Gulf Cove, where Pat served from 1990-1993 as a director for the Property Owners Association. For many years, Pat actively participated at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, enjoying vigorous Bible study discussions and serving as “busgirl” for fellowship dinners.
Pat is survived by her son Blake Pace and his wife Lynn, her daughter Kathryn Pace, and three grandchildren, Kellye Mendoza, Russell Kaufman-Pace, and Robert Pace. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Martha Lynch Kobielus, five brothers, and her husband Russell Pace.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota, Florida, or the Activity Fund of Heritage Oaks Assisted Living and Memory Care, Englewood, Florida.
Local arrangements by Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Private burial to take place in St. John’s Cemetery, Hampton, Virginia, date to be determined.
NORTH PORT
Herta A. Holben
Herta A. Holben, 90, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 13, 2021.
She was born in Krnov, Czechoslovakia, to Franz and Josefa Weirich on April 19, 1930. She spent most of her youth in Germany and survived the hardships of World War II. After the war ended, she met U.S. Army Corporal George Holben, and they were married in 1949 in Heidelberg, Germany. They returned to the U.S. in 1950 to start their lives together in New York. George’s jobs took them to Baltimore, Maryland and Waldwick, New Jersey before they settled in Bristol, Connecticut, where they raised their family. Herta worked at Caldor Department Store in Bristol for 20 years before she and George retired to Florida in 1997. Herta treasured time spent with her family, and loved to garden. She was an active member of San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port.
Herta was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known to her grandkids as “Omi.” Herta left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Edward Holben (Linda), and daughters Monica Zammett (Stephen) and Valerie Follano, all of North Port, Florida.
She also leaves behind her granddaughters Cassandra Bednarek (Chris Gantt), Jessica Meliti (Michael), Lauren Wyatt (Russell), and Ashley Frigault; grandson Michael Bednarek (Sarah); great-granddaughters Cyrah Bednarek, Madison Meliti, and Ryleigh Wyatt; great-grandsons Caiden Smith, Flynn Bednarek, Kilian Gantt, and Cole Wyatt.
She was predeceased by her husband George in 2007, brother Franz Weirich, and son-in-law Ray Follano.
A viewing will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, 2-5 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 10 a.m., at San Pedro Catholic Church, North Port, Florida.
Internment will take place at Bushnell National Cemetery, FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Herta may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, FL.
Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in North Port, FL. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhomes.com.
