CHARLOTTE
Harry A. Hue
Harry A. Hue, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Emma Wagner
PHOTO
Emma (Rose) Wagner, 88, passed away Feb. 14, 2021. She moved to Florida in 1969 from Mystic Islands, New Jersey. She was involved with the VFW in Charlotte County for many years and worked at Winn-Dixie and Walmart during her retirement years.
Rose had five sons, the late Maurice (Reece) Albertson, twin brother Joseph Albertson, Donald Albertson, Glen Hanlon, and Scott Hanlon. Rose also had three siblings, her late brother Joseph Young, and sisters Evelyn Carney and Mary Martin. She also had eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews along with her best four-legged friend, Snowball.
A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St. Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Emma, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
ENGLEWOOD
Violet W. LaVecchia
PHOTO
Violet W. LaVecchia, 75, beloved wife, sister, and the most amazing aunt passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 2021. Violet was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Queens, New York, to Carl and Bertha (Roessling) Ballnus.
Violet attended William C. Bryant High School in Queens, New York, and studied at Rutgers School of Nursing. In 1965, Violet met and married the love of her life Charlie LaVecchia. Violet enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking at large gatherings and traveling as much as she could. Violet lived in New York most of her life and finally settled in Florida with her husband Charlie.
Violet was kind, loving and thoughtful and was always there to lend a sympathetic ear, a helping hand, or a shoulder to cry on to anyone in need. Violet loved all animals and supported the Human Society in every way she could. Violet often spoke very highly of those she knew at Anglers Resort & Oak Forest and how she felt blessed for having such loving neighbors and friends, who were more like family. Violet and Charlie were both incredibly happy in Florida.
Violet was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Charlie on Feb. 23, 2017. Violet was also predeceased by her older brother Harry E. Ballnus in 1996, and sister, Iris P. McLoughlin in 2016.
Violet is survived by nieces: Robin McLoughlin, Angela Santillo, Elaine Columbo, Lisa Trombetta, Laura DiGioia, Marina LaVecchia. Nephews: Scott McLoughlin, Tracy McLoughlin, Vinny Acquista, Gioacchino LaVecchia. Cousins: Olga Stone and Carol Stone. Sisters-in-law: Connie Bassi and Maria Acquista. Plus, many great-nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and her loving pet dog Lola.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Church, Englewood, Florida 34223.
Rest peacefully Aunt Violet. Give Uncle Charlie a big hug and a kiss for us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.