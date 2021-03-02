CHARLOTTE
Wilfred “Norm" Cadieux
Wilfred “Norm” Cadieux, 95, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital in Englewood, Florida.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Mabel (Gaboury) Cadieux. Norm was a US Navy Veteran of World War II having served in the Navy on the U.S.S. FRANKLIN. He was proud of his service to his country and often attended FRANKLIN reunions.
Prior to retiring, Norm worked as a Master Mechanic at Hascon Industries in Taunton. Soon after his retirement, Norm and his wife moved to Tiverton, Rhode Island, where they owned a house on Fogland Beach. Norm was very active in beach life and loved his water sports. He was an avid cyclist and on more than one occasion participated in the Century Race. In the late 1990s, Norm and Irene moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he embraced his new community making lots of new friends. He truly enjoyed his time in Florida where he could take long trips exploring on his bicycle all year round. He continued his bike rides until shortly before his death. He loved playing in his yard: mowing, gardening, and feeding his birds; visiting his neighbors on his tractor; and spending lots of time in his hobby room. Norm will be missed by all.
Norm is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irene Costa Cadieux, and their three children; his daughter Patricia Walker and her husband Kenneth, his son Michael Cadieux and his wife Tracy, and his daughter Renie Hamman and her husband Jim; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his other six siblings.
A family memorial service will be held in Massachusetts this summer.
Donations in Norm’s name can be made to: The Naval Institute Foundation, 291 Wood Road, Beach Hall, Annapolis, MD 21402 / https://www.usni.org/donate or to the National or a State Audubon Society.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Susan Lee Slonager
Susan “Sue” Lee Slonager, 74, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Magdalena Zetazate
Magdalena Zetazate, age 98 of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of New York and New Jersey, passed away Feb. 26, 2021. She was born April 8, 1922, in San Esteban, Ilocos Sur, Philippines to Anacleto Ayson and Isabel (Ramos) Ayson.
Port Charlotte has been Magdalena’s home for the last 35 years. She was a member of the Handmaid of the Lord of Couples for Christ, the Kingdom Seekers Prayer Group, Servant of the Spirit, and the Filipino-American Society, Inc. Magdalena had a big smile for everyone. She loved to watch Jeopardy and she enjoyed singing praises and worship music. She was very devoted to the Holy Rosary.
Magdalena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Diosdado Zetazate, Sr.; her brothers, Leofredo and Amancio; and sisters, Caridad and Josefina. She is survived by her children, Romeo (Tess) of Canada, Linda (Claro) of Florida, Diosdado, Jr. (Tessie) of New Jersey, Oscar (Divina) of Canada, Alberto (Wilma) of Philippines, Edna of New Jersey, and Rudy (Beth) of Canada; her adopted daughter, Mercedes; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Corazon and Bernardita; and her Couples for Christ family.
A visitation for Magdalena will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4–7 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
A Funeral Mass will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 1 p.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; 2500 Easy St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
ENGLEWOOD
Mac Vester Horton
Mac Vester Horton, 79, of Englewood, Florida, went home to be with Jesus on Dec. 4, 2020.
Mac was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia, to Daniel and Bitha Horton on April 23, 1941. He attended Lee Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee. Mac originally came to Englewood in 1958, moving back to settle permanently in 1967. He fell in love with the area and with Esther Ainger after working for her father at Ainger’s Market.
He loved the Englewood community and Charlotte County and was involved in various organizations including: Englewood Rotary Club, past president; Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, past president; Englewood Jaycees, founding director; Englewood Recreation Council, past president; Lemon Bay High School Student Advisory Committee; Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Board; Save Our Courthouse, chairman; Courthouse Challenge Fund, co-founder/chairman; and Secret Society of Smoked Mullets community service award recipient.
His public service career started with his election to the Englewood Water District board; he later served on the Charlotte County School Board; the Charlotte County Commission and his last elected office was Supervisor of Elections. During his time as county commissioner, he would often describe situations in his own words that became known as Hortonisms. After his elected service, he had the Winchester Boulevard Extension dedicated to him and the Charlotte County Annex named the Mac V Horton Annex. He was dedicated to serving and for him it was about getting the job done, not about politics.
Mac never met a fishing pole or fishing hole he didn’t like and would often break into a jig upon hearing music. He was an avid gardener, enjoyed wood-working and wood carving, and upon retiring, bought a kiln and took up pottery. He was master of the grill, king of one-pot wonder meals and he’d eat soup out of a paper napkin before he’d wash a bowl.
In his later years, he bore a resemblance to Santa Claus with his white hair and beard, and enjoyed playing Santa on Dearborn Street and for local events. He knew how to enjoy simple pleasures such as camping and sitting around a campfire telling stories. He could fix anything using duct tape and could make a trip to the local dump seem like an adventure. He loved his native Georgia, enjoyed the great outdoors, and singing gospel and country songs and he gave the best bear hugs. We love you and miss you, Papa Bear.
Mac is survived by his wife Esther of 51 years; daughters Lori Andelin and Lisa Conder; grand-daughters Addison Andelin, McKinnley Morrison and Meryl Tyjenski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Martin and his daughter Susanna.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Englewood United Methodist Church at 700 E Dearborn St. Masks will be required or live stream at www.englewoodumc.net.
Memorial donations may be made in Mac’s name to the Lemon Bay Historical Society, P.O.Box 1245, Englewood, FL 34295-1245.
