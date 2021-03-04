CHARLOTTE
Richard J. Newkirk
Richard J. Newkirk, 64 of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Feb. 28, 2021.
Rick was employed with the City of North Port Utilities Department as Utilities Director for 28 years. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who he had the pleasure of working with.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years Karen Newkirk and daughters Breanna & Amy, beloved son of William & Elizabeth Newkirk (deceased), beloved brother of Thomas (Marsha) Newkirk, Billy “BG” (Linda) Newkirk, James (Peggy Sue) Newkirk.
Arrangements made by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society located in Port Charlotte, FL.
ENGLEWOOD
Michael Ray Dixon
Michael Ray Dixon “White Bike Mike”, passed away Feb. 22, 2021, of kidney failure at Tidewell Hospice. He was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois.
Moved to Englewood, Florida, in 1978. He was a member of Abate, Smokey River Mudders Club and the Jaycees. Mike as passionate about Fords (especially trucks), Harley’s, old vehicles, music, and helping others. He was a friend to all and always willing to help anyone in need, day or night. He worked for Englewood Disposal and from there went to Advantage Transportation widening Placida Road. He retired in 2017.
He is survived by Dan Dixon (Betty) brother, Cathy Zeadker (Parner), daughters in heart, Amber Wirth, Chellie Bienash, Crystal Knight, Johanna Zalopany, and Jessica Skinner, as well as many friends, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is proceeded in death by father Ray Dixon, mother Florence Hester, and stepfather Earl Hester.
Celebration of life will be March 13, 2021, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Indian Mound Park 210 Winson Ave., Englewood, FL 34223.
Eugene A. Williamson
Eugene (Gene) A. “Sonny” Williamson, died Feb. 28, 2021.
Born Sept. 15, 1933, in Galeton, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Myron and Emogene Stiles Williamson. He married Joyce Johnson, who survives.
Gene enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956. He worked for Dresser Rand, in Olean, New York.
Sonny and his wife enjoyed spending the winter months at their home in Englewood, Florida. His love for staying active and working, continued on after retirement, and he went to work at Publix Supermarket.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children; Michael (Shelly) Williamson of Cuba, New York, Maureen (Wes) Walker of Waverly, New York, Michelle Edwards of Portville, New York, and Mark (Gene Faulkner) Williamson of Cuba, New York; eight grandchildren; nine-great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Ladd of California; and several nieces and nephews.
Sonny was predeceased by his siblings; Betty Atkins, Donald Williamson, Joan Wolford, and James Williamson.
There will be no services for Gene at this time. A Celebration of his life, will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local hospice organization.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State Street, Olean. Online condolences can be expressed at www.guentherfh.com.
DESOTO
Lillian Tate Hendry
Ms. Lillian Tate Hendry, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Gardens at Southern Manor, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. The Colonial Beach, Virginia native resided in Myakka City, Florida, and Arcadia, Florida, before moving to Statesboro in 1991. Following her move to Statesboro Lillie began working with her sons in their businesses, Jimbo’s Junction and Factory Tire Outlet. She later worked for the Georgia Department of Labor for several years.
She had been a resident of the Gardens at Southern Manor since 2016.
Lillie was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry Tate and Virginia Catherine Thompson Tate; a brother, James Tate and two sisters, Evelyn Marcey and Dorothy Ebert.
Surviving are three sons and a daughter-in-law, Jimbo Hendry of Statesboro; Bruce Hendry of Statesboro and Donald and Terri Hendry of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Larry Hendrickson of Sarasota, Florida; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and a sister, Helen Dent of Sarasota, Florida.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
An additional visitation will be on Saturday, March 6, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Bethany Baptist Church, 26604 St. Rd 64 East, Myakka City, Florida. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Ricky Dyal officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Trey Turner, Ronnie Hendry, Billy Wayne Hendry, Ryan Clark, and Scott Foxworthy.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.