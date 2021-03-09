CHARLOTTE
John C. Bryan
John C. Bryan, 77 of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, with his wife by his side. John was born on May 24, 1943, in Southampton, New York, to Thomas and Ruth Bryan. He was predeceased by his parents and older sister Diana, who died at a young age.
John married Dorothy (Reggie) Maloney in 1977, in Southampton, New York, and was married for almost 44 years. He worked for Grumman Aerospace and served on the team involved with the Apollo Lunar Module. He also was a Volunteer Fireman at the North Sea Fire Department in Southampton. After moving to Florida, John spent over 10 years working with Disney World. He and Reggie moved to Punta Gorda in 1991, and he began a career installing commercial custom cabinets. Upon retirement, John took great pleasure in volunteering as an active member of St. Vincent de Paul and the Knights of Columbus Council #8074 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda.
John is survived by his loving wife, Reggie; daughter, Colleen (Jim) Sullivan; four grandchildren, James, Stephen, Elizabeth, and Benjamin; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Joe (Marge) Maloney, Edward Maloney, Michael (Vinge) Maloney, and several very special nieces and nephews.
John was a quiet man, always willing to help anyone, friend or stranger. His favorite pastimes were golfing, sailing and fishing. He will be missed and remembered as an honest, kind and loving man by his family and friends.
Kays-Ponger & Uselton in Punta Gorda, Florida is handling funeral arrangements. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Punta Gorda, FL. Burial will be held at a later date in Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in John’s name be given to St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Dorothy E. Pantall
Dorothy E. Pantall, 91, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Laurel Lodge ALF in Cleveland, Georgia.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Punta Gorda Chapel.
Harold R. Barette
Harold R. Barette, 87 of Englewood, Florida, and Afton, Michigan, entered the loving arms of his Lord on Feb. 18, 2021. Harold was born in Flint, Michigan, on Nov. 24, 1933, to Alexander and Tressa (Nichols) Barette.
He attended Sacred Heart Catholic schools. He married the love of his life, Rozetta Joyce Beethem in 1954. Both were hard working and enjoyed the country life of Montrose, Michigan where they raised their four children. They moved to Shepherd, Michigan, and finally to Cheboygan, Michigan. Each time they established a farm raising cows for beef to split with his four children. He enjoyed raising animals, driving tractor, and harvesting hay. He worked at several Flint, Michigan factories and Consumers Power, then in 1965, he started his own Service Station in Flushing, Michigan. He owned several stations in and around Flint and in 1975 he sold out of the Shell Full Service station and took his love and knowledge of cars to Ovid Auto Parts in Ovid, Michigan. It was a major point of pride to start the operation from scratch and turn it profitable. He has many fond memories of clientele and introduced his sons to the business. He and Rose purchased a convenience store in Shepherd and helped their daughter to run it. Then in 1986, they began wintering in Pine Island Florida where they both enjoyed fishing, boating and views of the water. In 2000, they moved inland to Englewood, Florida.
He is preceded in death by wife Rozetta Barette (2016), parents Alexander and Tressa Barette, siblings Mearle Barette, Eleanor (Barette) Young, Pearl (Barette) Cornelius, and brothers in law William Williams and Leroy Cornelius, granddaughter Makenna Barette, niece Doris (Cornelius) Lahar and nephew Merle Cornelius. He is survived by a sister Charlotte (Barette) Williams and by his four children, Catherine T. Barette, Paul H. Barette, Mark A. Barette, and Janet E. Barette., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was comforted until his last breath by his beloved dog Miley.
Funeral is Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rapheals in Englewood, Florida.
Roy S. Markowski
Roy S. Markowski, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was born to Stephen and Julia Markowski on Oct. 11, 1945 in Troy, New York.
He received his B.S. from Siena College and his master’s degree in microbiology from Seton Hall College. He was a beloved science teacher for over 30 years at Shaker High School in Latham, New York. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann on Oct. 21, 1967, and he is survived by her and their four sons and nine grandchildren; Christopher and Maria Markowski with Stephen, Aspasia and Nicholas, Michael and Elizabeth Markowski with Joshua and Caitlin, Matthew and Katina Markowski with Quasan and Penelope, and Joseph and Yukiko Markowski with Hana and Amelia.
Roy was a skilled fisherman, an exceptional joke teller and a truly remarkable father and human being. He brought a smile to all those who were fortunate enough to meet him.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 770 Kilbourne Ave. in Englewood, Florida, on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has chosen the following organizations to make a memorial donation in his honor; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate) or the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org/ways-to-give/).
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
