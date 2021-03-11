CHARLOTTE
Margaret F. Lechner
PHOTO
Margaret F. Lechner, 76, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on March 5, 2021. She was born on Dec. 27, 1944, to Charles and Evelyn Conrad in Ballville, Ohio.
Margaret moved to Punta Gorda , Florida, in 1994 from Milan, Ohio. She was a member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, Port Charlotte Eagles #3296, Port Charlotte VFW #5690, the Women of the Moose Punta Gorda #777 and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 103. She was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary and loved traveling with her husband.
Margaret will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 35 years, Raymond “Ron”; daughter Michelle (Bob) Lee of Greensprings, Ohio; son Matthew (heather) Blymyer of Wakeman, Ohio; sisters Beverly (Tom) Ayers and Donna Nieset of Helena, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Charles, John, and Donald.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Tidewell Hospice. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Margaret, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
NORTH PORT
Oscar George Soulia
PHOTO
FLAG
Oscar George Soulia, of North Port, Florida (formerly Manchester, New Hampshire) passed away on Oct. 13, 2020, after a brief illness.
George grew up in Rutland, Vermont, and enlisted in the Navy after high school. He enjoyed a 21-year career in the Navy as a weather forecaster then recruiter and traveled extensively. After the Navy, George worked for the State of New Hampshire’s Department of Employment Security. He advanced to become the Director of the Unemployment Compensation Bureau.
After retiring, George met Anne Luippold and began a 17-year relationship that included travel, good food, and relaxing at their new home in Florida.
His lifelong love-hate relationship with the game of golf kept him busy during retirement. Dad enjoyed grilling, crossword puzzles, spy novels, and a dry martini. He also loved to tell stories of his exploits in the Navy. George is survived by his loving partner of many years, Anne Luippold of North Port. He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Nancy Jane Soulia; son, Daniel Soulia; and daughter, Anne Wilde. Surviving family members include son, Stephen Soulia of Port Charlotte, Florida; and daughter, Margaret Lefer of Vienna, Virginia, and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
