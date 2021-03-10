CHARLOTTE
Charles “Chuck” Rogers
PHOTO
FLAG
Charles “Chuck” Rogers, age 79 of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away March 7, 2021. He was born Sept. 23, 1941, to Charles Madison Rogers and Helen Mae Rogers in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Chuck proudly served in the US Army. He retired from Florida Power and Light as a Supervisor at the age of 54 years old. Chuck was a #2606 Punta Gorda Elks Charter Member and was part of the Masonic Lodge of Punta Gorda. He enjoyed watching football, especially Florida State University and was a NASCAR fan.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Julia Hill. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Lowe Rogers; his sons, Charles (Carol Ann) and Joe; daughter, Elizabeth (Jason) Vinson; step children, Toni (Randy) Simpson and Joni (Keith) Poole; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Joe Rogers.
A private service will be held at a later date.
ENGLEWOOD
Harold R. Barette
Harold R. Barette, 87 of Englewood, Florida, and Afton, Michigan, entered the Loving arms of his Lord on Feb. 18, 2021. Harold was born in Flint, Michigan, on Nov. 24, 1933, to Alexander and Tressa (Nichols) Barette.
He attended Sacred Heart Catholic schools. He married the love of his life, Rozetta Joyce Beethem in 1954. Both were hard working and enjoyed the country life of Montrose, Michigan where they raised their four children. They moved to Shepherd, Michigan, and finally to Cheboygan, Michigan. Each time they established a farm raising cows for beef to split with his four children. He enjoyed raising animals, driving tractor, and harvesting hay. He worked at several Flint MI factories and Consumers Power, then in 1965, he started his own Service Station in Flushing, Michigan. He owned several stations in and around Flint and in 1975 he sold out of the Shell Full Service station and took his love and knowledge of cars to Ovid Auto Parts in Ovid, Michigan. It was a major point of pride to start the operation from scratch and turn it profitable. He has many fond memories of clientele and introduced his sons to the business. He and Rose purchased a convenience store in Shepherd and helped their daughter to run it. Then in 1986, they began wintering in Pine Island Florida where they both enjoyed fishing, boating and views of the water. In 2000, they moved inland to Englewood, Florida.
He is preceded in death by wife Rozetta Barette (2016), parents Alexander and Tressa Barette, siblings Mearle Barette, Eleanor (Barette) Young, Pearl (Barette) Cornelius, and brothers in law William Williams and Leroy Cornelius, granddaughter Makenna Barette, niece Doris (Cornelius) Lahar and nephew Merle Cornelius. He is survived by a sister Charlotte (Barette) Williams and by his four children, Catherine T. Barette, Paul H. Barette, Mark A. Barette, and Janet E. Barette., eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was comforted until his last breath by his beloved dog Miley.
Funeral is Friday, March 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at St. Rapheals in Englewood, Florida.
Janice A. Kelley
PHOTO
Janice A. Kelley, 75, of Rotonda West, Florida, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Feb. 27, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice Center Englewood, Florida, from Pancreatitis.
Janice was born July 20, 1945. She was ninth of 10 children to Chandos and Dora Graham of Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from Howe High School, where she excelled in art. She worked different jobs, State of Indiana License Branch, Western Electric, and her greatest job was a CNA. God called her to that. She was a member of Windsor Village Baptist Church, Gray Road Baptist Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. Calvary Baptist Church in Englewood, Florida. She taught Sunday School, worked in the Nursery, member of the Hospitality Committee, and decorating the Church and was a greeter.
She is preceded by her sisters Julia Skinner, Etta Wheeler, Karen Graham, Carolyn Leonard, and Dora Evans. Survived by her husband of 48 years Michael Kelley and children John Kelley (Marcia), Nickole Douglas (Mike), Chad Kelley (Paula),eight grandchildren Bobbie (Kristie), Mica, Sara (Russ), Ben, Nathaniel, Kelsey Caitlin, Megan, and five great -grandchildren Tobias, Isiah, Theodore, Asher, and Quinn. Sisters Wilma, Letha, Gloria, brother Junior, as well as many nieces and nephews .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.