CHARLOTTE
Lee H. “Tiger” Chalifour
Chief Master Sergeant Lee H. “Tiger” Chalifour, U. S. Air Force, Retired, died on March 17, 2021, at Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital.
Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, he established his residence in Port Charlotte in 1974, and moved here permanently in October 1978, when his wife, Lt. Col. Mary L. Chalifour, U. S. Air Force, retired as Chief Nurse of the base hospital, Robins AFB, GA. “Tiger” retired at Lackland AFB, Texas in December 1976, after 30 years active military service in the Army and Air Force, having served in China-Burma-India; Newfoundland; Panama; Japan; Vietnam; and Germany, first as an Air Evac Technician, then as a B-24 bomber tail gunner; and finally, as a Medical Administrator Superintendent. He participated in two major campaigns in the C-B-I during World War II and in four campaigns in Vietnam. Among the 24 ribbons he was authorized were the Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Meritorious Service Medal (twice); Air Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal (twice); U.S. and Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (individually and as a unit award); USAF Outstanding Unit Award with one Silver, two bronze oak leaf clusters with “V” devise for Valor in combat; three medals from Great Britain; one from Nationalist China; Air Force Aircrew and Aerial Gunner Wings and Nationalist China Air Force Gunner Wings. He received the nickname “Tiger” from one of his Sergeants after a situation in Vietnam when the Sgt. stated Lee fought like a tiger.
“Tiger” was a member of the C-B-I Veterans Assoc. having served locally and at the state level as Commander and held several positions in that organization at the national level. He was also a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, Ch. #82; American Legion Post 110; 14th Air Force “Flying Tigers”; Hump Pilots Assoc.; Military Order of the Purple Heart Assoc. Ch. #759; VFW #5690; parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church and a Charter member of the Charlotte Military Heritage and Air Museum. He was a Charter Member of the 1st (and only) American Branch of the Burma Star Assoc. (A British veteran’s organization), serving three, three-year terms as Branch President and the only one to hold that position other than a General Officer. He had been a long-time member of the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Golf Clubs.
Survivors include his wife of 55 ½ years, Lt. Col. Mary L. Chalifour, USAF, Ret.; daughters- Donna Schultz, Valdosta, Georgia; Sandra (Harold) Angell, Johnston, Rhode Island; Patricia (Leo) Bellisle, Cranston, Rhode Island; step-son James (Betty) Bromley-Turner, Rocky Point, North Carolina; sister Sandra (Angelo) Marsella, Johnston, Rhode Island; five grand-children and two great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son Richard Chalifour; daughter Linda (Chalifour) Rix; sister, Rita Salvaggio.
Funeral services will be conducted by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m., and a service starting at 1 p.m. all in the chapel at the funeral home. The address for the funeral home is 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
Internment with full Military Honors will be following the service on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Charlotte Military Heritage and Air Museum, DAV Ch. #82, MOPH #759, or your charity of choice.
Gloria V. LaCourse
Gloria V. LaCourse, born 1930, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Gloria passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of March 7, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Howard L. LaCourse in 2014. She is survived by daughters Penelope (Penny) LaCourse-Ambute and Bonnie LaCourse, sons, Howard D. (Skip) LaCourse and Barry LaCourse, 13 grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren and four great-great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 West Forest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte Florida at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021.
She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Ruben Robert Sagadraca
Ruben Robert Sagadraca, 66, died due to COVID-19 complications on March 14, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ruben was born in 1954 at Ft. Belvoir, Virginia to Cynthia Sagadraca (nee Umoto) and Viventio “Bob” Sagadraca.
Ruben worked in the communications field from the Bell Atlantic divestiture to AT&T, Lucent Technologies and retired from Avaya Technology.
Ruben lived many places when he was younger due to his Father being in the military, from Arlington, Virginia, Landstuhl, Germany, Tacoma, Washington, Berlin, and Stuttgart Germany to Fairfax, Virginia. He graduated from Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia. He played the violin, steel guitar, and trumpet.
Most of all Ruben loved and had an uncanny ability to master many games of skill. He began a love of bowling at an early age and had bowled multiple perfect 300 games as well as earning an extremely rare 800 series bowling ring. He moved on to other games like shooting pool (billiards), darts, and poker and no matter his current passion at the time, he excelled in tournaments and competitions. He was well known and respected as a fierce, fair, and friendly competitor.
Ruben was always quick with a smile and made many friends due to his gregarious, generous and easy going nature, which was evident in the many special and lasting friendships he had in Athens, Georgia, Fairfax, Virginia, and Port Charlotte, Florida.
One of Ruben’s favorite pastimes and other passion was fishing. All his children and grandchildren have fond memories of time spent together fishing.
He is survived by his former wife Tanya Sagadraca (nee Fisk), his children, Sabrina Filosa (Mickey), Robert Sagadraca (Lauren) and John Sagadraca (Hillary) and his grandchildren, Grayson Sagadraca and Parker Filosa. He is also survived by his siblings, Robin Sagadraca, Rose Lowstuter, Reggie Sagadraca, Vivian Haeselbarth and his nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held in Venice, Florida
A future memorial service will be held in Hawaii.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: https://castforkids.networkforgood.com/projects/126799-ruben-sagadraca
This charity allows such opportunities for children in his community with special needs for the sport of fishing.
ENGLEWOOD
John Ralph Morsch
John Ralph Morsch of Ninety Six, South Carolina, a former resident of Weedsport, Cayuga, New York, and Rotonda West, Florida, died on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the age of 96. John was residing with his daughter, Mary Anne (Red) and son-in-law, Karl Miller.
John was born in Springwater, New York, on Sept. 12, 1924, to John and Anna Morsch. He graduated from Wayland High School in 1942, and enlisted in the Navy in 1943. John served as a Radioman on the Destroyer USS Greene and the Battleship USS Arkansas seeing action in North Africa, the Invasion of Normandy and the South Pacific.
Upon Honorable discharge from the Navy, John returned to New York where he graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Physical Education. While at Ithaca, John was on the cross country and track teams where he led the 1948 track team to an undefeated season. He married Mary Regina Hope in July of 1950 and they moved to Sherrill, New York where they both taught for one year.
In 1951, he continued his teaching career at Weedsport Central School. John was a respected Physical Education teacher, coach, and athletic director for 30 years. During his tenure, he started the boys’ track, cross country, and golf teams. His football teams were 39-13 including undefeated county championships in 1955 and 1959. John’s basketball teams won five county championships and a sectional championship during his fourteen years as basketball coach. In his coaching career, his teams posted a 291-158 record for a 65% winning percentage. John was inducted into the Weedsport Central School Sports Hall of Fame in 2007.
After retiring, John and Mary moved to Englewood, Florida. John was an active member of Saint Francis of Assisi Church, where he served as an usher at weekly Masses. John was also a member of the Rotonda Golf and Country Club, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion, Post 113, Rotonda West, Florida.
John was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing golf into his early 90’s. He was a beloved fan of the Boston Celtics, Syracuse University basketball and the New York Yankees. Throughout the years, John enjoyed many family “Gatherings” playing endless games of Pitch with his daughters and basketball with his grandchildren.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna Morsch, his sisters, Dolores Mooney and Loretta McCarthy, his wife of thirty-nine years, Mary R. Morsch and his second wife, Frances B. Morsch.
John is survived by his sister, Jane Paine; daughters Margaret (Edwin) Saeger, Mary Anne (Karl) Miller, and Martha (Steven) Hart; step-daughters Cynthia Vernon, and Sandra Farr; grandchildren Jennifer (Bernard) Killelea, John (Janet) Saeger, Michael (Tericka) Miller, Kyle Miller, Kevin Hart and Connor Hart; and great-grandchildren, Daniel and Joshua Killelea.
A memorial Mass will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Grove City, Florida on April 21, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander, Greenwood, SC 29646.
NORTH PORT
Eric Bock
Eric Bock, 81, of North Port, Florida, passed away March 18, 2021.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
