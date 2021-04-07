CHARLOTTE
Michael Joseph Henning
PHOTO
4/20/1990 - 3/31/2021
Michael Joseph Henning, 30, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died suddenly Wednesday, March, 31, 2021.
Michael leaves behind his parents, Jeff and Jill Nickerson, and siblings Aaron Armstrong, and Nicole Nickerson. He also leaves behind his daughter, Anastasia Calvary Henning, and nephew, Cole Jeffrey Nickerson. He was preceded in with his grandpa Jim Holeman and Jim Henning. Also surviving are his maternal grandma, Carol (Henning) Holeman, Jim and Cathy Henning, Joseph Henning, cousins Richey Pobosik, Beth and Earl Shumway, Jamie Henning, and Jordyn Henning. Paternal grandma Jean Nickerson.
Surviving are his grandma, Marcella (Clemons) Howell. And also aunt Pam (Clemons) Turner, uncle Greg Nickerson, uncle Nick Nickerson and Jennifer Berne, Nate and Pat Nickerson, aunt Gail and uncle Tom Campbell. Cousins Laurene Nickerson and Scott and Eric and spouses, Jason and Bryan Campbell and spouses.
He left behind great friends especially Brandon and Brandi! Rest In Peace until the next time we meet! Love you always and forever!
