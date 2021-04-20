CHARLOTTE
Thomas Kieran Larkin
Tom Larkin, 87, beloved husband of Diane (Yaeger) Hodgson, died Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home in Port Charlotte.
A native of Ireland and a longtime Florida resident, he was born in St. Johns, County Roscommon on December 26, 1933. After immigrating to the United States, he served in the U.S. Air Force as Pipe Sergeant, and later made his career as Ships’ Engineer in the maritime service.
An awarded bagpiper, Tom was Post Piper for American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, and VFW Post 5890, of which he was a lifetime member. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Diane; and four sisters, Mary Larkin, of Norwood, Massachusetts; Bridget Knight, of Kent, England; Josephine Casey of Norwood, and Phyllis McDonnell, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church West Roxbury, MA on April 23, 2021 and burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in West Roxbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, one of his favorite charities.
Robert Lyman Mallen
Robert Lyman Mallen, 68, of Port Charlotte, Florida died April 15, 2021 at Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Doris W. Trent Marshner
Doris W. Trent Marshner, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Bayfront Health- Punta Gorda. Doris was born March 31, 1946 in Germany to the late Arthur and Lydia Trent. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1994 with her family from Millersville, Maryland. She was the President of A To Z Contractors, Inc. of Port Charlotte. Doris was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church, Englewood, Florida.
Survived by her loving family, her husband of 45 years, Gene F. Marshner of Port Charlotte; two sons, Christopher Hayes of Port Charlotte and Robert Marshner of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; two daughters, Dolly Swanson of Wellington, Ohio and Kimberly Walton of Glen Burnie, Maryland; seven grandchildren, Hailey Hayes, Chase Hayes, Carina Serio, Jessica Serio, Sarah Serio, Branee Longo and Tyler Walton; and five great-grandchildren Kadence, Justin, Kenliegh, Khaleesi, and Liam.
Visitation will be held April 23, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services celebrating Doris’s life will be held April 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948 The Rev. Vicky L. McDonald of St. David’s Episcopal Church will officiate.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to: St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, Florida 34223
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Lorraine M. Mazza
Lorraine M. Mazza, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
ENGLEWOOD
William (Bill) Leonard Hill
William Hill of Englewood, Florida, and Cape May, New Jersey passed away on April 18, 2021 at the age 85. Bill was born in Hazelton, Pennsylavania on Nov. 3, 1935, and moved to Delaware County where he attended Upper Darby High School, meeting his future wife, Jean, and graduating in 1954. After serving in the US Army, Bill married Jean and began a 35-year career at General Electric, rising from the mailroom to president of the Management Association and overseeing the installation of electrical infrastructure in China. After retirement, Bill spent his winters in Englewood, Florida and summers in Cape May, New Jersey playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
Bill was a loyal fan of Penn State football and Phila. sports teams his entire life. Bill was an active member First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, Englewood Methodist Church, and the Springfield-Hanby PA Lodge 767 of the Freemasons. Bill will be dearly missed by his family and many friends across the country.
Beloved husband of 61 years and high school sweetheart of the recently departed Jean Louise (nee Pennick); devoted father of Deborah (Joseph) Miller of Wilmington, Delaware, Cynthia (Michael Schlitt) Hill of Haddonfield, New Jersey and William II (Linda) Hill of Media, Pennsylvania: loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two; dear brother of recently departed Selina McArdle (nee Hill).
Services for Bill will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made online at: www.PennMedicine.org/Hospice-donate. Checks may be made payable to “Penn Medicine” and mailed to: Kelly McBride, Penn Hospice Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Kindly include William Hill on the memo line.
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ.
Vera F. Thomas
Vera F. Thomas, 100, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice. She was born on Sept. 30, 1920, in Archbold, Ohio to the late Rev. Clarence and Elsie King and was raised in Pontiac, Michigan.
She met and married her first husband of thirty-one years, Greg Anast; where they owned and operated the Star Cleaners. After Greg passed, Vera moved to Englewood in 1972 and worked at the True Value Hardware. There she met Roger Thomas and they were married Feb. 24, 1973 in the Green Street Methodist Church. She was a valued and beloved member of the Englewood United Methodist Church and a former Sunday School Superintendent.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-eight years: Roger A. Thomas and a sister: Shirley Sommer of Torrance, California. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224.
Interment will be on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Sarasota National VA Cemetery. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
NORTH PORT
Robert Paul Schmidt
Robert Paul Schmidt, 83, of North Port, Florida passed away April 13, 2021. He was born October 27, 1937 in Sandstone, Minnesota. Bob served in the National Guard of Minnesota and as a Reserve in the Army of the United States.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of North Port, Florida; son, Gregory of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Brenda of Punta Gorda, Florida; sister-in-law, Marla Johanson of Punta Gorda, Florida; brother, Vincent (Bud) Schmidt; sister, Mary Bryant; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schmidt, all of Minnesota; sister, Teresa Nielsen of Arizona and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His daughter, Sandra preceded him in death Sept. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are with the National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte. Memorial Services are pending for a later date.
