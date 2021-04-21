CHARLOTTE
Sandra Jo Bussey
Sandra Jo Bussey, 66, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte. Sandra was born in Edina, Minnesota on August 11, 1954 to Arla Heideman and Francis Osborne and raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She married Dan R. Bussey on June 26, 1982, and raised their three children in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and worked for several office supply companies. She was a meticulous planner and was able to balance work with family. She and the family moved to Punta Gorda, Florida in 1994, and started her career as an office manager for Five Star Realty in 1997. She always put others’ needs before her own, an considerate listener who never judged anyone and always made the time for anyone who needed it.
Survived by her loving husband, Dan R. Bussey of Punta Gorda; Mother, Arla Heideman; Daughter, Kitt (Richard) Mueller of Frisco, Texas; Two sons, Brent (Jessica) Smith-Bussey of Putnam, Connecticut and Brian (Nou) Bussey of Burnsville, Minnesota; Sister Pamela Rae (Brad) Sachs of Oakdale, Minnesota; Five granddaughters: Cami (12), Abbey (6), Payton (6), Penny (2) and Georgianna (1).
A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at Five Star Realty 1203 W Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 on Sunday, April 25, 2021 between 3-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers made be made to C.A.R.E. of Punta Gorda (https://carefl.org/giving/donate) or a favorite charity.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Edward A. Jewell
Edward A. Jewell, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away March 31, 2021. He was born Aug. 14, 1947, in Anderson, Indiana.
Ed was raised in Port Charlotte and was a graduate of Charlotte High School. Ed proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Ed was loved by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His sense of humor, loyalty and caring disposition put everyone he met at ease. Ed’s character, heart and humility was evident from the people he met in the hardware store to his colleagues, clients and friends. He retired after working in the newspaper industry and as a trusted supplier in the automotive industry for many years. Ed had a love for fishing, Corvettes, working on cars, but most of all his family.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn “Sue” Jewell; Son Shawn (Michelle) Jewell of Punta Gorda; three grandsons, Justin, Tyler and Robert and one great grandson, Wyatt. Sister, Judy Estes and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father John, mother, Alene (Ada) Taylor, (step-father, Grady Taylor); and brother, John.
Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Florida.
ENGLEWOOD
Marlene Woodcroft
Marlene Woodcroft, 85, of Englewood, Florida passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at her residence.
A funeral mass was held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City 34224. Interment followed in the Memorial Garden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Outreach Ministry at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
