CHARLOTTE
Harriet Mae Green
Harriet Mae Green, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Port Charlotte.
Harriet Mae Gibbs Green was born on October 20, 1933, to the late Wilhelmena Gibbs, in White Plains, N.J. She was raised in New York City, where she completed her High School education. After graduation from High School, she worked for New York Telephone Company before working for Jamaica Buses in Jamaica, N.Y. At an early age, she joined and was baptized in Walker Memorial Baptist Church in New York City. She met Joseph Green in 1959, and they married in 1960. They were married for over 50 years. They moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1976. In 1981, she joined Bethel A.M.E. Church in Punta Gorda, Fla., under Rev. J. Jacobs where she held various positions with the church as Steward, Treasurer, Usher and Class Leader. She worked for the Charlotte County School Board until she retired in 1996.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Green in 2012, but is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A service celebrating Harriet’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, also in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
John S. Schneider
John S. Schneider, 82 of Port Charlotte, died April 21, 2020.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been chosen to handle arrangements.
ENGLEWOOD
Thomas Allan Moore
Thomas Allan Moore passed away April 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 31, 1924, to the late David Allen Moore and Harriett Post Moore in Ithaca, N.Y.
He moved to Rotonda West in 1981 with his wife Gini from Trumansburg, N.Y., where he enjoyed volunteer work. He was a Boy Scott Master for many years. Also served on The Council Level. He repaired books at the Englewood Charlotte Library.
Tom proudly served with the 3 Calvary Reconnaissance Squadron, Troop A. WWII
in Europe. Following his military service, he was purchasing agent for Norton Electric Company in Ithaca, N.Y., for 35 years.
He belonged to many organization plus the American Legion. A life member of the V.F.W.
He is survived by his wife Virginia Moore, his son, Thomas F. (Larysa) Moore.
Granddaughter; Sarah Marie Moore, great-granddaughter Marley Marie McDougal, his Brother Paul Moore. Predeceased by his Daughter Sally Jayne Moore. 3 Sisters and 2 Brothers.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider Tidwell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
