CHARLOTTE
Theresa V. Lenchinsky
1930-2021
Theresa Virginia Lenchinsky, affectionately called Mother Theresa passed away peacefully on April 30, 2021.
Theresa was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Stella and James Murphy. She grew up as a child with her four late sisters, Mary Nicosia, Olga Abrams, Bernadette Bogart and Nina Kostukewich. Theresa moved to Vineland N.J. as a teenager and graduated from Vineland Memorial High School. One of her fondest memories was as head majorette leading the Football team and Marching Band during her years in high school.
While in Vineland she met her late husband William Lenchinsky. They were married in Tampa in 1951 and lived there for several years before moving back to Vineland, N.J. Theresa was a devoted wife and Mother. Her greatest joy was raising her two sons William and Paul. Theresa was a devout Catholic and was very active in her local church, Our Lady of Pompeii.
No one can forget her big Sunday dinners after church. Theresa was an outstanding cook. After 20 years in Vineland, Theresa and William moved to Punta Gorda Isles in 1983. William passed away in 2005 and Theresa continued to live in Punta Gorda until her recent move to The South Port Square retirement community.
Theresa is survived by her son Willam and his wife Stephanie and granddaughter Alexandra who reside in Montclair, N.J. and Naples, Florida and her son Paul of Bradenton, Florida along with her grandsons Paul of Tampa, Florida, Nicolas, Anthony and John of Bradenton, Florida and Christopher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Theresa is also survived by nephews Ronald Nicosia, Nelson Abrams and Kenneth Bogard, and nieces Diane Holtzer and Laura Buro. Along with her sister-in-law Vera Miller and her nephews Todd and Mark Miller.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, May 17th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wainwright Bernhardt Funeral Home at 1024 East Landis Avenue Vineland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, Sacred Heart Church at 1010 East Landis Avenue Vineland. Interment will follow the Mass at Siloam Cemetery, 550 North Valley Avenue, Vineland.
The family will extend the Celebration of Life by hosting a luncheon at Merighi’s Savoy Inn at 4940 Landis Ave. Vineland at 1:15 p.m.
We will all join together to celebrate one of the most attractive, loving and caring individuals who never put herself first.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
NORTH PORT
Nancy S. Reynolds
Nancy S. Reynolds, 74, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the arms of her loving family. She fought a short, yet courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, though it never took away her spirit.
Nancy was happily married to her husband, Bill Reynolds, for 39 years. Having such an incredibly close relationship, it was never just Bill or just Nancy, it was always “Bill and Nancy.” They had a one of a kind marriage, and took the greatest joy in the day to day pleasures. Bill and Nancy loved vacationing on cruises, trips to Arizona and New York to visit their daughters, playing pickleball, beach dinners with their friends, and cooking meals together nightly.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Wertling (married to Bill Wertling) and Rachel Mahan (married to Carl Mahan). She was an absolutely incredible mother. She strived to give her children everything they could ever want or need. Every sacrifice she made she did with pride, and the biggest, most beautiful smile on her face.
If you knew Nancy, you knew love. She was an amazingly generous woman, a fierce advocate for social justice, and she was unbelievably selfless. Nancy was an outstanding chef, and cooked her family “Sunday dinners” every single night. She loved sharing her cooking with others, and would take such pride in hosting dinner parties. Nancy would do anything to put a smile on your face.
Nancy was an extremely intelligent woman, and worked for years as an insurance executive. When her youngest daughter was born, she was a wonderful homemaker for many years, before she returned to work as a realtor. She helped so many people find the homes of their dreams, and many of her clients grew into close friends.
Nancy will have a celebration of life in Florida and in New York. Nancy was extremely proud of the progress her family made in raising funds for PanCAN’s “Purple Stride” Walk. In lieu of flowers, please support future pancreatic cancer patients and their families by donating to “Team Nancy:” http://support.pancan.org/goto/teamnancy21
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.