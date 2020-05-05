CHARLOTTE
Phyllis Pauline Howson Frazee
PHOTO
Phyllis Pauline Howson Frazee passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in Conneaut, Ohio, the youngest of four daughters to Louise and Everett Howson.
Phyllis graduated from Conneaut High School in 1948, and attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. She was a member of Chi Omega sorority, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Glenn Frazee.
Phyllis and Glenn were married on July 28, 1951 in Conneaut, Ohio. Phyllis was the proud mother of three children: Carrie, William, and Jennifer. William preceded her in death in 1963. Her grandchildren, Daniela, Kyle and Amy were her pride and joy. Phyllis’s love of family had no boundaries.
She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret, Jean, and Marion.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis’s honor to Tidewell Hospice, 12034 N Access Rd., #6418, Port Charlotte, FL 3398.
Phyllis will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She led a full and wonderful life and was surrounded by love by all who knew her.
She is now with the Lord with the blessing of eternal life.
ENGLEWOOD
Victor Savill
PHOTO
Victor Savill was born in Cochran, Ontario on Nov. 18, 1927, and died in Englewood, Fla. on April 30, 2020.
Victor was an Electrician for 30 years at General Motors in Indianapolis, Ind. before retiring to Englewood in 1988.
Vic is preceded in death by his wife Annette Beaulieu to whom he was married 42 years. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters (Louise Summers & Evelyn LaRoche) and two brothers (Horace & Joseph). He is survived by his daughters Susan Collins (Ken) and Linda Cox (David), his three grandchildren, Ben Cox, Rachel Yantis, Claire Schwartz and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his longtime friend Cathryn Keith.
Victor’s visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla. His final resting place will be at Gulf Pines Cemetery in Englewood, Fla. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Heart Association, in his memory.
DESOTO
Joseph Wayne Kersey
Joseph Wayne Kersey, 42, passed away April 30, 2020, he was a life long resident of Desoto County.
