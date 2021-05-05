CHARLOTTE
Michael Daniel Clemente, Jr.
Michael Daniel Clemente, Jr., child of God, loving and dearly loved husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many died on April 8, 2021 after a long battle with liver disease.
This quiet, strong, kind-hearted, loyal, caring, funny and gentle man with a heart of gold was deeply loved and cherished by family and friends. He had a sense of humor that never quit, even through most of his almost year-long illness. Through the years he has served us all in big and small ways – making us laugh, preparing amazing meals with tender loving care, listening patiently, watching out and being there for us all.
Michael was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on Dec. 19, 1947 and grew up in Newburgh, New York. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1964, was accepted at Paul Smith’s College for Forestry, but then enlisted and served for four years in the U.S. Navy (1966 to 1970, as an aviation mechanic) and later earned an A.A. Degree in Business from Harriman College in New York. In his Navy days, he enjoyed working on and building race cars, racing (especially on dirt tracks) and was a lifelong passionate NASCAR fan. Most of all he loved being with family and friends. He enjoyed being outside – hiking in the mountains and woods, fishing and searching for shells at the beach, kayaking, fossil hunting, treasure hunting. He appreciated antiques and learning about them. He loved all kinds of music and live theater. Here in Charlotte County, Michael worked with his father and brother in a family-owned portable sanitation business for over 23 years, providing excellent, friendly service.
Michael’s parents (both deceased) are Michael D. Clemente, Sr. and Ruth Eleanor Tompkins.
Michael is survived by his wife of almost 39 years (May 10), Martha Turner Clemente, his four children – Chris (Jenny) Clemente, P.C.; Melissa Clemente, Newburgh, New York; Justin (Brooke) Clemente, Hagerstown, Maryland; Gabriella (Ryan) Nolan, St. Petersburg, Florida – and 10 precious grandchildren, his brother, Steve (Brenda) Clemente, McAlpin, Florida; his sister Laurie (Mike) Chikeles, Wallkill, New York and nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating Michael’s life is planned for Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd, P.C.. If you wish to give a gift in memory/honor of Michael, the family requests that gifts be made in Michael’s name to the American Liver Foundation (liverfoundation.org – see How you can help), First Alliance Church of P.C., Tidewell Hospice of C.C., the Animal Welfare League of C.C. or the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Thanking God for this man who has blessed our lives in so many ways, for every moment we had together, and for all of the special people who have helped him and us through this time.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend condolences, share a memory or leave a message for the family.
Englewood
Raymond James Scott
Raymond James Scott (Scottie) passed from this life to be with God on May 3, 2021 in his “second hometown” of Englewood, Florida. Scottie’s first home was his beloved Oquaga Lake in Deposit, New York where he made it his life’s mission to welcome guests to Scott’s Resort for the most important part of their year – family vacation. The resort was in his family for 152 years, and hospitality was in his blood. He made sure his guests were entertained with a rousing game of volleyball, dance lessons, and especially a family show. Scottie would rather dance and sing than almost anything. He shared his passion for fun, music and dance with anyone who would join him, even if they were reluctant at first! At 95 years of age he was still entertaining his neighbors with his harmonica.
Scottie loved America. He served in the Army, trained as a paratrooper, served in the Philippines and in the postwar occupation force in Japan. He never took freedom for granted, always exercised his right to vote, and grumbled while he paid his taxes, in true American tradition.
Scottie is survived by his soulmate and wife of 74 years, Doris. He was a romantic who got to live out his love story. He is also survived by his children and their families, Patty and Gary Holdrege, Peggy and Ron Bowerman, Nancy and Chuck Allen, Linda (Jai) and Jonathan Meyerhoff, son Jimmy, and Jim (his unofficially adopted son) and Dawn Bombard, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and thousands of guests and entertainers that he considered family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Lemon Bay Historical Society Chapel (the Green Street Church), 510 S. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scottie’s memory may be made to the Deposit (NY) Rescue Squad, PO Box 173, Deposit NY 13654.
Helen B. Streeter
Helen B. Streeter was born in New York City on April 6, 1928 and died on April 28, 2021. She was married to the late Bernard “Bob” Streeter who passed away Sept. 5, 2013. They moved from Shoreham, Long Island, to Palm Coast and subsequently to Englewood, Florida. They had no children, but Helen was survived by her brother, George T. Carbain and numerous nieces and nephews from Helen and Bob’s families.
Helen was a senior staff assistant to the director of Brookhaven National Laboratories in Upton, New York. She retired in 1985. She was actively involved with the Council of Catholic Women of St. Raphael’s Church and very involved in her community by volunteering with F.I.S.H. and Meals on Wheels. F.I.S.H. provides transportation for anyone unable to drive locally to doctor’s appointments, stores, banks, etc. for homeless, immigrant, low-income and seniors in the Englewood area. The Englewood Meals on Wheels provides a nutritious meal and a watchful eye on the health and safety of their clients. They help seniors to continue to live independent and fulfilling lives. Helen also enjoyed her time volunteering at the Elsie Quirk Library book sales.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Church, Englewood, FL, on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Helen will be interred with her husband at the Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Lemon Bay Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Englewood is in charge of funeral arrangements.
