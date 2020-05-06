CHARLOTTE
Joseph “Joe” Paul Jurisko
Joseph “Joe” Paul Jurisko, 53, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Joe was born in Plainfield, N.J., on Dec. 17, 1966, to Emelia and Jack Jurisko. Joseph graduated from Hunterdon Central High School in 1985. Joe was an auto mechanic and worked for Englewood Ford.
Joe moved to Port Charlotte from Tampa in 1999. Joe loved spending time fishing and camping with his family and friends. There was always something that needed fixing in Joe’s eyes. There was never a no when someone asked Joe for his assistance. He would always go above and beyond. Joe enjoyed coaching Emma during her earlier years in Softball. He was also active with Vincent during his Little League years.
Joe will be missed by many friends and family from Fla., N.J., N.C., Pa., N.Y., Wyo. and Ark. Joe will always be remembered as a “great guy.”
Joe is survived by his loving family, his wife, Jennifer, daughter Emma and stepson Vincent Farruggio; sister Jennifer and William Flynn; great nephews James and Thomas Jurisko; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins’ nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Emelia Jurisko, his father, Jack Jurisko and brother John.
Always be kind to one another and help your neighbor whenever the opportunity arises in honor of Joe. A family celebration of Joe’s life will be scheduled later.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Chapel.
Paul R. Schelm, Jr.
Paul R. Schelm, Jr., 87, of Port Charlotte, Fla. went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Paul was born May 12, 1932 in Speedway, Ind. to Paul R. and Esther L. (Hunter) Schelm and moved to Port Charlotte in 1960 along with his beloved wife, Jacqueline, and their first 3 children. He was a graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis, Ind. and Miami-Dade Community College in Miami. Upon moving to Port Charlotte, he began a flooring business, Tilecraft, before deciding to return to school to become a funeral director. In October 1979, Paul Schelm Funeral Home opened its doors and served many countless families in their time of need. Paul always considered his business a ministry by serving families and treating them as if they were his own. He had a fierce love like no other for his precious wife and family, but more so an unwavering love for Our Lord Jesus Christ. Paul and Jacqueline were married 67 wonderful years and had 10 beautiful children. Their love was an unconditional, Christ-centered love combined with selflessness, kindness, and respect for all to follow. He was a man of great integrity and compassion which he extended to everyone he came in contact with. We will all miss him dearly, but know we will see him again and he will be there to welcome us with open arms…….until we meet again.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jacqueline, of Port Charlotte; children, Deborah (Costa) Vacopoulos of Port Charlotte, Jennifer (Joseph) Mazzoni of Port Charlotte, Amanda (Kevin) Nicol of Arcadia, Robin (Michael) Palumbo of North Port, Paul (Lori) Schelm of Arcadia, Beth Ann Arnone of Port Charlotte, Amy Jo (David) Kyre of Arcadia, and Mark (Maury) Schelm of Port Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Sandra Schelm, of North Port; sisters-in-law, Janet May of Marco Island, Fla. and Judy Whitaker of Martinsville, Ind.; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter, Kathy Lynne, son, Richard A. Schelm, and son-in-law, Ettore Arnone.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Punta Gorda Alliance Church, 7500 Florida Street in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in loving memory of Paul to Punta Gorda Alliance Church, 7500 Florida Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Arrangements were entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Punta Gorda.
Margaret V. Pushaw
Margaret V. Pushaw, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Monday, May 4, 2020 at Harbour Terrace in Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
NORTH PORT
Mary Jo Schwed
Mary Jo Schwed, 80, of Gloversville, N.Y. and North Port, Fla., passed away on May 1, 2020, at Venice Regional Hospital of heart failure.
She was born July 13, 1939 in Williamsport, Penn. to William and Marguerite Gore. Mary Jo left behind her husband, Stephen Schwed, of 59 years. She spent many years working as a cook in the Gloversville School District and Tryon Detention Center.
Mary Jo’s adventurous spirit led her to a safari in Africa, flying over Victoria Falls, sightseeing in Japan, touring Great Britain, and cruising to destinations around the world. She was a thrill-seeker, skydiving at the age of 79, riding some of the greatest rollercoasters in America, zip lining through the jungle, and exploring the Great Pyramids. Besides travel, she also enjoyed playing bridge in numerous organizations and beach combing with her shell club. She participated in many other organizations including a bowling league, shuffleboard club, horseshoes, mahjong, planning parties, and playing cards with friends. She lived a full life, loved by many friends and family.
Mary Jo is survived by her brother Francis Gore of Pennsylvania, her brother Michael Gore, and her sister Patricia Rodgers of Florida. She is also survived by her daughters Brenda Jayne (C.J.), Amy Comanzo (Doug), and Jennifer Rocca (Charles); 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, David, and her brother, Thomas Gore.
Please visit her online guestbook @ www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
