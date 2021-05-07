CHARLOTTE
Jane Segrest Brenner
Jane Segrest Brenner, age 90, of Punta Gorda, Florida, died on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at her Punta Gorda residence.
Jane was born on August 18, 1930, in Tuskegee, Ala., to the late Doris (nee-Spradley) and Benjamin Howell Segrest. Raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mrs. Brenner attended Louisiana State University. In 1951, she married Chemical Engineer and Patent Attorney Edward John Brenner, originally from Wisconsin, who was employed at Esso in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mr. Brenner transferred to Esso (later Exxon) Research and Engineering in New Jersey, where the family lived in Westfield. When President Lyndon Johnson appointed Mr. Brenner to be the United States Commissioner of Patents in early 1964, the family relocated to the Washington, D.C. area. Then in 1981 they relocated to Punta Gorda, Florida.
Mrs. Brenner was active in the local community, having been involved in starting the local Domestic Violence Center (C.A.R.E.) and having served on the Boards of Directors of the local Mental Health Center and the Visual Arts Center Endowment Trust. She also served on the Punta Gorda City Council as well as Punta Gorda Vice-Mayor for one year and participated in Republican Party activities.
She was an avid and long-time genealogist and worked very hard to keep the Old Court House of Punta Gorda from being torn down. She was very proud that it became a beautiful centerpiece of the downtown area. She was a member of the Charlotte County Historical Advisory Committee. Mrs. Brenner was a past member of the Isles Yacht Club, the Burnt Store Country Club, the Visual Arts Center and the Board of Directors of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens.
Jane is survived by her children, Beverly, Douglas, and Mary Brenner; son-in-law Mike Houser; grandchildren Joe, Drew, Matthew, Andrea and Mick; great-grandchildren Taylor and Colin. In addition to her parents Doris and Benjamin, Jane was also preceded in death by her husband Edward John Brenner, and a daughter, Carolyn Houser.
A memorial gathering for Jane will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Roberson Funeral Homes Chapel at 215 Mary St., Punta Gorda, Fla., 33950.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Edward J. Brenner Engineering Scholarship Fund, attention of the FGCU Foundation at Florida Gulf Coast University, 10501 FGCU Blvd. South, Fort Myers, Fla., 33965-6565.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Janith 'Jan' K. Masteryanni
Janith “Jan” K. Masteryanni, 85, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at home.
Jan was born August 10, 1935, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Thomas G. and Kathyrn (Pence) Masteryanni. She moved to Miami in 1974 from South Bend, Indiana, and then to Port Charlotte in 1979. Jan was a home economist and served as the Director of Charlotte County Extension Service for six years. Jan was Past President and member of the Charlotte County Genealogy Society, the Toastmasters Club No. 1463 of Port Charlotte, Zonta International of Punta Gorda and the Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her friends in the community.
Memorial services celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL, 33948. Private interment will be held later at Floral Park Cemetery, Indianapolis, Indiana, where Jan will be laid to rest with her parents.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org
Friend may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Sharon JoAnn Wilkins
February 1932-April 2021
Sharon JoAnn Wilkins, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s house April 23, 2021, from cancer. She was born in Jackson, Michigan and graduated from Jackson High School. She worked for Michigan Bell until moving with her three children to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1965. She worked for United Telephone and retired from Embarq with 30 years of service. She enjoyed her many orchids and traveling, especially cruises.
She is survived by her son Dale (Cindy) Wilkins of South Carolina, her daughter Dolly (Bill) Toohill of North Port, Florida, her granddaughter Juliane (Jayme) McRoberts and great-granddaughter Jocelyn McRoberts of Orlando, Florida, her great-granddaughter Kayla Toohill of North Port, Florida. She is also survived by her cat, Hazel. She was preceded in death by her son David Wilkins in 1995, and grandson Justin Toohill in 2006. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance Street, Port Charlotte, FL. There will be no services. Arrangements are by the National Cremation Society.
