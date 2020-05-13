CHARLOTTE
Jean A. Privat
Jean A. Privat, 95, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Punta Gorda.
Affectionately known as “Boss”, he was born to Monexil and Emesia Privat on May 17, 1924, in Haiti and emigrated to the United States in 1964. He lived in New York City for over 40 years before retiring to Florida. He has resided in Punta Gorda since 2005 and was a member of St. James Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Privat and his children, John Privat, Mireigne Privat Petit, Edelyne Doura, Andy Privat, Nancy Privat Baptiste, Ernst Privat, Marie Therese Privat, Leslie, Privat, Marie Dieujuste, Jeanette Privat, Michelle Zamour, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Alix Privat.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Port Charlotte Chapel. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to International Ministries of Hope in the memory of Jean Anderson Privat. IMOH may be visited online at www.imofh.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Agostino J. Travaly
Agostino J. Travaly, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went peacefully to his great reward on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife of 65 years, Marie (Ferrera) Travaly, and family.
Augie was the first and only child of Francesco Travaly and Josephine (Veneziano) Travaly. He was born in their home on Calvary Street in Waltham, Massachusetts on Oct. 11, 1932.
Augie graduated from Waltham High School with honors and was the first child in his neighborhood to go to college. He was accepted to the Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he graduated in Marine Engineering in 1953. His first job was sailing on The SS Nutmeg Mariner which carried war goods to Indo-China, Korea, and Japan. Next he served in the US Navy as a Lieutenant JG from August 1954 to August 1956 and was Chief Engineer on the USS Mathews during the Korean War. Augie continued as a Lieutenant in the Naval Reserve until 1967. Prior to this time, His dear friend, John J. Ferrera, also of Waltham, introduced him to his cousin, Marie Ferrera, before a dance, and in turn they married April 19, 1955.
Augie started work at General Electric in 1956 as an engineer, testing jet aircraft engines in Evendale, Ohio. He thoroughly enjoyed a distinguished career of 31 years, receiving a Chairman’s award in 1964. Augie and his family moved to Schenectady, N.Y. in 1968 to advance the Gas Turbine Division of GE around the globe. His career made him a world traveler and afforded him the opportunity to experience every continent in the world, including the Arctic’s.
On a personal level, those who knew him, knew he was larger than life. He had an infectious, gregarious personality. He was also intensely motivated and focused, and loved to travel with a curiosity for new cultures. He is remembered for his nonstop can-do attitude. He loved a parade and was deeply patriotic. He was a poet and a sage advice giver. He was kind and generous with his friends and family. Augie and Marie would break out in dance wherever they were, no matter if anyone else was dancing. They enjoyed more than 30 years of retirement cruising, playing tennis, boating and golfing. He was active in the Florida Military Heritage Museum and former President of the Burnt Store Isles Association.
Augie was the patriarch of a family who adored him. In addition to his wife Marie and children Lisa Travaly, Andrew Travaly and daughter-in-law Carla Welch, Julie Travaly Gerace and son-in-law Anthony Gerace, he is survived by grandchildren Sarah Travaly and Seth Travaly. He was honorable step grandpa to Madeleine, John and Alex Welch. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews and brother and sister in-laws. Augie had many cousins whom he referred to as his brothers and sisters. He shall be dearly missed every day.
Over the course of his lifetime Augie had residences in Long Beach, Calif., Cincinnati, Ohio, Schenectady N.Y., Pocasset Mass., Lake George N.Y., Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Fla. He left friends in all places as well as around the world.
Memorial Services will be scheduled at a future date in Southwest Florida and Upstate New York. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made via TidewellHospice.org or to the Society of St Vincent de Paul.
Doris Ann Hornback Tresler
Doris Ann Hornback Tresler, 74, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Thursday, March 19, 2020, in her home, Doris was an avid gardener and loved to mow the lawn on her John Deere ‘tractor”. If it could be said of anyone that “they never met a stranger”, it was Doris. She was a loving and devoted wife and loving mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents Juanita and Steve Hornback of Sonora, Ky., sister Patsy Davenport and brother Marion Hornback both of Sonora, Ky., She is survived by her husband Floyd Tresler of Punta Gorda, Fla., daughter Susan Rae Miller of St. Clair, Mo., sisters Shirely Miller of Sorora, Ky., Joyce Kelly of Livingston, Texas. Niece Rhonda Ross and nephews Trevor Carter and Steven Hornback.
Dates of a “Celebration of Life’ to be scheduled in Punta Gorda, Fla., St. Clair, Mo., and Hodgenville, Ky., after travel and other restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: Port Charlotte Hospice House, 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL. 33952.
NORTH PORT
Madeline (Molly) Bartlett
Madeline (Molly) Bartlett of North Port, Fla. born Madeline Barbara to Ben and Virgie Goryca in May of 1926 in Detroit, Mich., she left us on May 11, 2020, just shortly before her 94th birthday.
Mom grew up during the Great Depression when frugality was a necessity and people depended on each other for survival in extraordinary times. She worked as a young girl plucking chickens before the war. Although she disliked the job, the extra money was needed at home to make ends meet. In the early years of World War II she did her part to help fuel the US wartime economy working as a riveter in a factory in Detroit.
She married SSgt. Richard Barnum Bartlett on July 21, 1945, when he returned from the war. Together they raised a family that includes 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and counting.
She made a home while rearing her family instilling values through her example of playing the hand she was dealt and enjoying what some might consider mundane. She never wanted to be a burden to others but often shared in others’ burdens. She routinely took in strays (people, not pets) and welcomed them into her family until they could get on their feet. Her thrifty instincts and contentment with K-Mart rather than Macy’s came in handy when stretching a dollar but her generosity offset the savings as she freely gave to others.
Later on she proved to be a savvy business woman as she and dad owned and operated Bartlett’s Party Store in Detroit. Some of her finest character traits were displayed on the day a man walked into the store and offered to sell them his lawn edger for $50 because he needed the money. Mom agreed but she negotiated the price down to $30. She paid him and he went to his car to get the edger. When he sped off with the money and the edger, mom turned to dad and said “Well, at least we saved $20”.
After selling the store, she worked as an activities director at a nursing home before retiring to North Port with dad in 1988.
In retirement at Harbor Cove in North Port, Fla., mom was a frequent visitor to the pool and activities center. She enjoyed playing pinochle and was gracious no matter the outcome, although in victory she often flashed a smile that communicated compassion but at the same time, satisfaction in a game well played. She wears that smile now; no doubt in the presence her Lord.
She leaves behind four sons, three daughters and their spouses; Larry (Nancy), Bruce (Denise), Linda Hulin (Frank), Pamela Bissell (Randy), James (Judy), Richard (Rita) and Penny Oliva (Raymond); the aforementioned grandchildren & great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard and sister Carol; extended family; hundreds of friends and former strays who called her mom. She is reunited with her husband, her firstborn son David and granddaughter Stephanie.
Well played mom! We will miss you!
Donations in Madeline’s name can be made to American Heart Association here.
