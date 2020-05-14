NORTH PORT
Beverly S. Goulet
Beverly S. Goulet, 67, of North Port, Fla. passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020, at her North Port home.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Joshua R. Lacourse
Joshua R. Lacourse, 31, passed away peacefully at his home in Toledo, Ohio, Friday May 1, 2020. Parents are Darrell and Tracy (Carmin) LaCourse and
brother Craig LaCourse of North Port, Fla.
Josh was born in Ohio, moved to North Port in 2000, graduated from North Port High School, attended Charlotte Technical College. He returned to Toledo in 2017.
Joshua had a joyous spice for life and brought so much sunshine to every one he encountered. He was a wonderful, compassionate and loving person that brought smiles and warmth to every room he entered. Josh loved to laugh, and certainly made many occasions fun with his presence.
Other surviving family members include, brothers Stephen LaCourse, David Weber, Todd Bringham, sister Siarra (LaCourse) Rutkowski,
Grandparents, Anne Carmin, Rollin and Carolyn LaCourse, Jack and Barbara Weber and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Josh was preceded in death by grandparents Jane Weber, Betty Sue Graham, M. Donald Carmin and Jim Graham.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials and Pictures can be submitted to walterfuneralhome.com.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Charene Elizabeth DuBois-Leissner
Charene Elizabeth DuBois-Leissner, 61, of Sarasota, Fla. died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
