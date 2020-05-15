CHARLOTTE
Eugene Joseph Extejt
PHOTO
Eugene Joseph Extejt, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, friend, and community member, passed away peacefully at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, in the company of his wife, Barbara Ann Extejt, on May 14, 2020.
Born on August 8, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, to Victor and Beatrice (Novak) Extejt, Gene graduated from St. Francis de Sales School and attended The Ohio State University. On August 30, 1968, Gene married Barbara Ann Bishop. During their 52 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling together, spending time with family, and serving their community.
Gene founded Charlotte County Seawalls in 1974 and Murdock Stones in 1995. Gene served as a charter member of the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association (CDBIA) for 30 years and a member of the Board for ten. Gene also served on the Charlotte County Licensing Board for ten years, the Buena Vista Canal maintenance Board for ten years, and the Board of the Charlotte Builders and Contractors Association (CBCA) for eight years, where he also served as Associate Director for two years.
Gene advocated tirelessly for adults and children with disabilities, serving on the Board of Trustees of Special Training and Rehabilitation (STAR) as Trustee for over 20 years, and as Chairman of the Board for ten. He held a special place in his heart for his community, and will be greatly missed. An avid golfer who played three to five times a week for most of his adult life, Gene scored four holes-in-one, earned the Kingsway Country Club Tournament Green Blazer in 2010, and won many other tournaments over the years. He also loved to hunt and was a champion trap and skeet shooter. Some of Gene’s favorite times out and about involved taking Barbara out to dinner, having lunch with golf friends, and attending his grandchildren’s recitals, commencements, and other important events. Gene’s warm vivacity, raucous sense of humor, and steadfast dedication to family and community will never be forgotten and will live on in the hearts, laughter, and actions of his descendants.
Gene is preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Extejt, father, Victor Extejt, and sister, Patricia Extejt. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara; three sons, Ronald McVety, Blair (and wife, Renée) McVety, and Zachary (and wife, Gabriele) Extejt; five grandchildren, Brooke (and husband, Daniel) Landberg, Samantha Bishop, Colton McVety, Eryka Extejt, and Ella Extejt; and one great-grandchild, Alexandra Landberg.
A celebration of life will be planned for a future date by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the World War II Museum, where three of Gene’s uncles are memorialized: 945 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70130, 504-528-1944, info@nationalww2museum.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Betty Mills Vantine
AS IS
PHOTO
“An earthly angel has returned to heaven, carrying our hearts and memories upon her feathered wings.” Betty Mills Vantine passed from this world on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the hospital in Port Charlotte, FL. She left in love, with her beloved spouse, Steven Vantine, by her side.
Betty was born on February 17, 1945, to Elizabeth Mills and former husband Lawrence Christensen. She grew up in the Vestal, NY area, where she graduated from Vestal Senior High School. After getting a degree from Wilson College, Betty went on to raise three lovely daughters.
She was a regular substitute teacher, owned a high school sports poster business, with her last career at the Vineyard Gazette as it’s Sales Director on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Upon retirement, Betty and her groom lived in Punta Gorda, FL in a beautiful, happy home. She was a bright, indomitable spirit, and a beacon of light to numerous people, in harmony with the lighthouses she so adored.To know Betty was to love her.
Her intense love of Christmas was well known. With her myriad of decorations and many themed trees, she created a magical Holiday home ambiance; embracing and sharing the true meaning of the season with all. She loved her gardens, and explored her talented, creative side through painting and crafting. The one thing she valued above all else - her family. Betty loved each member fiercely and unconditionally, and through sacrifice and determination, she was a model of strength to her children. As a very involved Nana, her grandchildren were the treasures of her later years.
She is survived by her soulmate and husband Steven Vantine; her daughters Sarah and husband Jason Cass, Katryn and husband Rob Gilbert, Megan Yerdon and husband Snow Kennedy; her grandchildren, Chelsey and husband Patrick Chambers, Brandon Cass; her step-children Meghan Politano and husband Steve and their three daughters, Ryan Vantine, Mike Vantine and his wife Tu, Amy Berg and husband Keith and their three children; and her adoptive father Charles Mills. She is predeceased by her mother, Elizabeth Mills, father, Lawrence Christensen, and her Aunt and Uncle, Walter and Martha Kresge.
A Celebration Of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date, TBD, so that all may attend. In lieu of flowers, it has been asked to donate to Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, One Pennywise Lane, PO Box 1829, Edgartown, MA 02539. Condolences may be mailed to Steve Vantine, 1124 Lucia Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Funeral arrangements provided by the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, Binghamton, NY. Please sign her online guestbook at www.hefuneralhome.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Emilie R. Harold
Emilie R, Harold, 85, of Englewood, Fla., died May 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House, following a long illness. She was born in Salamanca, N.Y. In 1954, she married Gene Harold, who survives. They would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 22. Emilie moved permanently to Florida in 1997, where she volunteered for the Englewood Community Hospital and Elsie Quirk Library.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Gene, are her children, Alan (Robin) Harold of Altoona, Pa., Mark Harold of Englewood, Fla., and Martha Harold of Pierce, Colo.; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Katherine) Rau of Binghamton, N.Y. and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Services for Emilie are being provided by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Fla. A complete obituary may be found at nationalcremation.com.
James J. Pridy
PHOTO
FLAG
James J. Pridy, 88, of Englewood, Fla., passed away March 24, 2020. He was born Dec. 19, 1931 in Hoboken, N.J., to James and Anna Pridy. Jim was proud to serve in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a Purple Heart Recipient during his time in the Army. Jim retired as an apparel distributor manager for many years.
He is survived by daughter, Kathy (Barry) of Calif; sons, John of Fla., and James (Joanne) of Fla.; brother, Edward (Pat) of Va.; daughter-in-law, Debbie; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jessica, Jaclyn, James and Joseph Pridy; great-grandchildren, Charleigh, Roylyn, Jeremy and Evelyn Pridy and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Rose Marie; son, Charles; two brothers and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life to be determined at a future date. In lieu of anything please donate to your local food back. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte, Fla.
NORTH PORT
Erna H. Abel
BLACK BOX
Erna H. Abel, died peacefully at home on April 23, 2020, in North Port, Fla.
She was born on April 13, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wis., where she met and married the love of her life, Douglas Abel (deceased). They later moved to California and raised their three children before finally retiring to Florida.
Erna was a loving mother and a generous woman who helped others as often as she could.
She is survived by her sisters, Betty Clemens and Carolyn Bleich; her sons, Brian, Michael, and Greg Abel and their families.
A private service will be held for her family.
Donna Lee Rumbold
Mar. 7, 1945 to May 8, 2020
Donna Rumbold passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020. Donna was born to the late Elva and Frank Marks 75 happy years ago.
Donna was the “Crazy Wife” of the late David Rumbold. Donna was also Mom to Jeff, Amy, Danny, Julie, Kellie and Joanie. Mom in law to four, grandma to seven, great-grandma to 14 as well as aunt and great-aunt to many neices and nephews.
Donna was a self proclaimed “Karaoke Queen”, questionable driver, and a racing, soccer, hockey mom and player. Mom was also a member of the North Port Moose Women of the Moose where she rose to Collegiate. Mom loved her family, friends and life itself. Cheers to you mom, grandma, aunt and friend.
Due to current circumstance of Covid-19, a service will be held later this summer in North Tonawanda, N.Y.
Amber Elise Shildneck
PHOTO
Amber Elise Shildneck, 39, of North Port, Fla., passed away suddenly on May 1, 2020. She was born in Wise, Va., but spent most of her life in Florida.
She was a mother of two. She was an animal advocate donating her time and raising money for various animal organization. In addition to selling her own skin care line she worked as a job coordinator for a local fencing company.
She is survived by her daughters, Payten and Mckenzie, mother Pamela Kiely, father Douglas Shildneck, stepfather Tom Kiely, stepfather Robert Reames, and stepmother Dede Shildneck. Contributions in the name of Amber Shildneck may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte.
A celebration of Amber's life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, May 23. For information please email rememberingamber.service@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.