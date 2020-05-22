CHARLOTTE
Doris E. Pruitt
Doris E. Pruitt, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1930, the daughter of the late Henry & Lota Siedler.
Doris was a woman of faith and was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ. She was a dedicated dispatcher for the Charlotte County Sheriff Department for 16 years. Doris had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband of 44 years, Albert Pruitt; brothers Donald Siedler and Dick Siedler.
Doris is survived by her children, Ty (Mel) Pruitt, Dale (Karen) Pruitt, Deb (Phil) Phelan, Sue (Rich) Clark, Sam (Will) Wilson, and Nancy (Gary) Shuler; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Nancy Siedler; close friend Al Moag; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services will be held Saturday.
Interment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Elizabeth (Betsy) Hoysradt Rugala
Elizabeth (Betsy) Hoysradt Rugala, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Sunrise Terrace, Binghamton, N.Y., and Lewiston, Maine, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at age 77, following a courageous bout with cancer.
Betsy was born at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton in August 1942, to William Henry Hoysradt III and Lillian Law Hoysradt. While her father was in the Army during WWII, Betsy and her mother lived with her Scottish maternal grandparents, William and Lizzie McKenzie Law. Betsy had fond, lifelong memories of their Scottish tales, expressions, and witticisms. She grew up on the West Side of Binghamton, graduated from Binghamton High School, received a Bachelor’s degree in classic Greek and Latin from Harpur College, and earned two Master’s degrees – the first in nutrition from Cornell University, and the second, while raising her family, in computer science from SUNY Binghamton. She worked as a registered dietician at Lourdes Hospital, River Mede Manor, and eventually for Broome County, where for many years she oversaw the team that made meals for residents of the County.
In 1968, she met, fell in love with, and married Fil (Filofy) Rugala who predeceased her in 2005. Together they enjoyed dancing at the Pavilion in Johnson City and their bowling-league nights with friends. They put roots down on Terrace Drive in Sunrise Terrace, where they befriended many in the neighborhood, and raised their two daughters.
During retirement, Betsy made a new home for herself in Port Charlotte, Fla., and spent her summers in Maine near her family. In Florida, she enjoyed entertaining visitors and playing cards with her many close friends. She loved the warm weather, enjoyed cooking and baking, doing puzzles, playing board games with her grandchildren, and watching television crime dramas. Betsy loved animals throughout her life and rescued a troubled Chihuahua named Milo just last year – he was her constant companion to the end.
She visited New England often to see her grandchildren, and also traveled to Hawaii, Ireland, Scotland, England, and achieved her lifelong dream of a pilgrimage to Graceland to pay tribute to her beloved Elvis. She was active in genealogy research and was amused to discover that she was a descendant of Mayflower passenger John Howland, who fell overboard en route, was rescued by shipmates, and eventually made safe passage to the American colonies.
Betsy was predeceased by her parents, her beloved Uncle Allan ‘Scott’ Law, her aunts Jean and Eleanor Lewis, and her husband of 37 years, Fil. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kim and Dave LaFontana of Melrose, Mass., and Kristen and Kris Kucera of North Yarmouth, Maine, and by her four adoring grandchildren, Cooper (17) and Zoey (15) Kucera, and Abby (14) and Katie (12) LaFontana. She is also survived by her beloved first cousins Nancy Beuscher, Sue Aldridge, David Law, Floyd Lewis, Ginny Newton, and Margie Wheeler, as well as an amazing and loving extended family on the Rugala side. She leaves many loyal and caring friends who supported and cared for her in her time of need.
If you wish to make a gift in her memory please consider donating to The Humane Society to end animal cruelty (www.humanesociety.org) or to Meals on Wheels to help feed seniors in your community (www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org) – Betsy steadfastly supported both organizations throughout her life.
Given current restrictions, services will be private, and her family will hold a celebration of her life at a later date.
