CHARLOTTE
Madonna Jean Bramel
Madonna Jean Bramel, 89, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Sat. June 6, 2020, at Life Care Center of Punta Gorda.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
Steve Delton Cardwell
Steve Delton Cardwell, 59, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 14, 1960, in Springfield, Mo., to Delton Cardwell and Carol Kleier.
Steve worked for his uncle in his twenties learning the trade of HVAC. He later furthered his education to obtain his license to own and operate his own HVAC company. In 1987 he went on to start his company Cardwell’s Air Conditioning and Heating which he successfully ran for 32 years. Steve would give back to his community in need, helping the elderly repair their HVAC units pro bono; that’s how he liked to operate his business.
Steve was an outdoor enthusiast who lived and breathed for fishing. He was the guy who showed up to a service call with tools in one hand and a fishing pole in the other if water was in sight. He loved being outside as he would bike ride from Port Charlotte to Englewood Beach often. As long as he active with the outdoors he was a happy camper!
He is survived by his children; Shane Cardwell and Shawna Blanche (Elizabeth Blanche); granddaughter, Nora Cardwell; sister, Shelley Hoffmann (Scott Hoffmann); nephew, Jonathan Hoffmann; brother, Todd Kleier (Stacey Kleier) and his father, Jerry Kleier. He predeceased by his parents, Delton and Bernie Cardwell; mother, Carol Kleier; sister, Cindy Larue and brother, Mark Larue.
The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 p.m., Saturday June 13, 2020, at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kays-ponger.com to view the online tribute to Steve.
Franklin O’Brien “Brien” Smith, Jr.
Franklin O’Brien “Brien” Smith, Jr., 64, of Punta Gorda, passed away May 14, 2020. He was born September 22, 1955, in Lynchburg, Va. and has lived in Punta Gorda for the past 20 years, moving here from Virginia Beach, Va. He retired in 2012 from Scottrade. Before moving to Florida, he worked for the power company in Virginia Beach for over 10 years.
Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Sandi Callanan-Smith; his sisters: Donna Smith Porter (Dickie) of Forest, Va., and Melanie J. Smith of Lynchburg, Va,; his nieces: Sharon Marczewski of Guilford, Conn., Cheryl Miller of Lynchburg, Va., and Michelle Bowman (Ben) of Washington, D.C.; his grandnephew, Parks Wyatt; his grand-nieces: Brennan, Andie, Erin and Juniper. Also surviving are his furbabies: Tasia, Tandi and Trystal.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Royal Palm Cemetery, 27200 Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Punta Gorda, FL 33980.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33907, 239-936-0555. Online condolences may be offered at: www.fortmyersmemorial.com.
Sylvia Susan Walker
Sylvia Susan Walker, 78, of Punta Gorda, passed away on June 8, 2020
Arrangements by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, Florida.
ENGLEWOOD
Elsie L. Czerwinski
Elsie L. Czerwinski, of Englewood, Fla., peacefully went to be with the Lord Wed. June 3, 2020, at the age of 94.
Elsie a fourth generation Englewood Pioneer, born May 4, 1926. Elsie was the daughter of Stuart and Starr Anderson, owners of the Lemon Bay Fisheries and Seafood Market. She was active all her life, teaching school (Englewood Elementary 2nd grade), leading cub scouts, donating time at the Teen Club, and being part of Englewood.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles (Joe) and her daughter Nancy K. Looney.
Friends may visit online at www.LemonBayFH.com to extend condolences.
A Celebration of Life will be held when we are all able to gather again.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to The University of Florida Foundation. Make check payable to the UF Foundation and mail to UF /IFAS Advancement, PO Box 110170, Gainesville, FL 32611. Write Elsie Czerwinski in the memo section. Or you may give online at UFgive.to/elsie
For more information, please contact Caylin Hilton at advancement@ifas.ufl.edu or 352-454-7073.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.