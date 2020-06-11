CHARLOTTE
Nancy Ann Beasom
PHOTO
Nancy Ann Beasom, age 83, died on May 26, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Kan., and moved to Media, Pa., after graduating high school.
She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and married her beloved husband, Ron, of 61 years. After 15 years as a stay-at-home mother, she launched a career as an occupational therapist. Nancy’s biography appears in Marquis’ Who’s Who of American Women for her noteworthy contributions to the field of occupational therapy. Upon retirement, she and her husband moved to Punta Gorda. Not long afterwards, she worked alongside her husband, for 6 years, on the Princess Cruise Lines, traveling the world. Her interests included serving in her church as an elder and newsletter poet, gardening, writing poetry, and enjoying her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Beasom; her children, Kim (Terry) Schwab, Jeff (Diane) Beasom, Bryn Fay, and her nine grandchildren, Zachary (Hannah) Schwab, Ethan (Bethany) Schwab, Savannah (Zadok) Self, Abbey Schwab, Tyler Beasom, Jessica Beasom, Matthew Fay, Brittany Fay, and Mark Fay.
She is also survived by her sister, Shirley (Tom) Sargent. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the joy she found in laughter and a positive attitude.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday June 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.
JoAnne L. Faulkner
PHOTO
JoAnne L. Faulkner, 85, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Sat. May 30, at Aurora Medical Center — Bay Area in Marinette, Wis.
JoAnne was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. Her parents are the late Raymond and Mertyl Braun. She attended Riverside High School and worked at AC Spark Plug until attending cosmetology school. After getting her cosmetology license she worked at various hair salons until establishing the Hair Huts which she owned and operated until her retirement.
JoAnne married Richard “Doc” Faulkner in 1980 and helped raise his four children in New Berlin, Wis. After retiring Doc and JoAnne wintered in Punta Gorda, Fla., and spent summers at their home on Big Crawling Stone Lake outside of Lac Du Flambeau, Wis.
She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with friends in the Emerald Lake community in Florida. She was always up for a chat with neighbors while walking her dog.
Survivors include a daughter, Betty Mooney of Manitowoc, Wis., a son David (Mary) Tarmann of Crivitz, Wis., three step-daughters, Ann Faulkner of Silverthorne, Colo., and Julie and Patricia Faulkner of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Susan Long; two brothers-in-law James and Arthur (Loretta) Faulkner and two sisters-in-law, Susan (Richard) Hjort and Kathy (Matt) Feshbach. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her husband Richard, stepson Todd, and brothers-in-law Tony Long and Pete Faulkner.
Per her wishes a private family service will be held later this summer at Lac Du Flambeau, Wis.
The family would like to say thank you to Dr. Shahran and ICU nurses Sara and Carla of Aurora Medical Center and Katherine of Unity Hospice who provided tender care, kindness, and empathy to us and JoAnne during the end of her life. We would also like to give a special thank you to brother-in-law Jim who was always there to lend a hand after Doc died and Lynne Wilford for running errands and checking in on JoAnne over the years. We are so grateful for all you did for our Mother.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.