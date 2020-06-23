CHARLOTTE
Catherine “Kitty” Coutts
PHOTO
Catherine “Kitty” Coutts, age 88, of Punta Gorda, Fla., former resident of 60 years of Hialeah, Fla., passed away June 13, 2020.
Kitty was born August 1, 1931, in Pottsville, Pa., to Gordan and Bertha Shappell. She graduated in 1950 from Pottsville High School in Pottsville, Pa. Kitty was involved in the Church Guild and was also the Chaplain of the Moose Club. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Punta Gorda, Fla. Everyone who knew Kitty would say, “She loved to have fun!” She also loved to sew, play tennis, ceramics, and dancing.
Kitty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward O. Coutts; sister, Margie Shappell; and brother, Cyril Shappell. She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Marie Pearlingi) Coutts and Edward (Alberta) Coutts; grandchildren, Theresa Varnell, Christopher Coutts, and Natalie Lange; and great-grandchildren, Harry Lange, Mason Lange, and Leah Lange.
A Funeral Service for Kitty will be on Saturday June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church; 4005 Palm Dr, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
Betty Ruth Forward
Betty Ruth Forward, 94, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on June 20, 2020, at Lifecare Center of Punta Gorda, Fla.
Betty was born in Fostoria, Ohio, to Charles and Esther (Coppus) Smith on July 3, 1925.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Phil), son Douglas (Susan) and daughter Nancy; eight grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; seven nephews and nieces and their families. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert W Forward and her younger brothers Donald and Richard Smith.
Celebration of Life service will be held at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations may be made to Burnt Store Presbyterian Church,
Normandy United Methodist Church or Wounded Warriors.
Vivian J. Papsdorf (née Mayer)
PHOTO
Vivian J. Papsdorf (née Mayer), most recently of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on June 18, 2020, four months into her 100th year.
Vivian was born in Boston, Mass., on February 16, 1921, to Lawrence Mayer and Mary “Mayme” Johanna Gillis. Lawrence was from Scranton, Pa. Mayme was one of 13 children of Alexander Chisholm Gillis and his wife Mary from Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. Vivian lived in Scranton until age seven, when her mother tragically died. Her two brothers remained with their father, but Vivian went to live with her mother’s sister Margaret in New York City. Vivian also spent some time boarding at a convent school in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Vivian reported that she was an avid roller skater in her early years, and also a frequent movie-goer. She went on to attend Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn.
Around 1940, Vivian became friends with Priscilla Papsdorf, at Lake Ronkonkoma, on Long Island. Vivian took driving lessons from Priscilla’s brother, Robert, and went on to not only get her license but to also marry Robert, in October 1944. They rented an apartment in Rego Park, Queens, where their first child, Patricia, was born. They moved to a new house in the town of Glen Cove, on Long Island, soon after Patricia was born, and it was there that their other three children were born: Barbara, Robert, and Margaret (always known as Peggy).
The Papsdorfs moved to a house in Flushing, Queens, in 1960. Robert Sr. died in 1973, and soon afterwards the children were all out and on their own. At this point, Vivian fulfilled a longstanding dream and got her degree from Queens College. In the early 1980s, Vivian moved to Northern Virginia, where her daughter Barbara and her husband Leo were raising their three children: Paul, Jacqueline, and Lee. Her two other grandchildren, Conor (born to Peggy and her husband Mark), and Louis (born to Robert and his wife Jonetta), grew up in Washington State, where Vivian would spend a pleasant two weeks every year until she was 96.
In 2010, as she neared her 90th birthday, Vivian relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. Vivian made a new set of friends in Port Charlotte, with whom she regularly played cards and participated in Thursday-night restaurant excursions. Vivian bought herself a new car at the age of 94 and didn’t really start to slow down until after a broken hip in 2016. In her last years she continued to see friends and family, and particularly enjoyed getting to know her great-grandchildren: Charlotte, Brayden, Camille, and Ella Vivian (who carries her name into the future).
It’s amazing that someone can live to such a great age and still be so important a part of so many lives. Vivian was loved and cherished by her wide circle of family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
ENGLEWOOD
John Joseph Duffy
PHOTO
FLAG
John Joseph Duffy, 87 years, died June 21, 2020, at his home in Wells, Maine, in the loving care of his family.
John was born October 12, 1932 in Somerville, Mass., a son of Patrick and Ellen (McLaughlin) Duffy. He graduated from Somerville Vocational School with a focus in electrical service. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. On July 3, 1954, John married Beverly Ann Bergeron. John was a power foreman for New England Telephone, retiring after 37 years in 1990. He was the Past Commander of the American Legion, Post 45 in Medford, Mass.
John enjoyed the ocean and was blessed to spend time in both Englewood, Fla., and Wells, Maine. He loved boating and golf. Most importantly, John loved his family.
John was predeceased by his brothers, Bernard and Charles and by his grandson, Frank Hooker, Jr.
John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Beverly; his sons, Michael P. Duffy and his wife, Sheila, of Dedham, Mass., and Mark B. Duffy and his wife, Cathi, of West Medford, Mass.; his daughters, Kathleen M. Gallant and her husband, Bob, of North Andover, Mass., Kelly A. Sweeney and her husband, Richard, of Stoneham, Mass., Karen E. Hooker and her husband, Frank, Sr., of Hudson, N.H., Kim E. Pompeo and her husband, Stephen, of Medford, Mass., and Kristen M. Lafluer and her husband, Tom, of Hudson, N.H., his brothers, William Duffy and Donald Duffy; his sister, Molly Hurley and many nieces and nephews. John was Loving Papa to his fourteen grandchildren and his eight great-grandchildren.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in West Medford, Mass., followed by interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford, Mass.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to:
National Kidney Foundation
30 East 33rd Street
New York, NY 10016
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit John’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
ENGLEWOOD
Parker V. Remes
PHOTO
FLAG
Parker V. Remes, 87, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born on February 1, 1933, in Little Ferry, N.J., to Jerry and Marie (Koenig) Remes.
Parker served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a Mason, Dock Builder and Welder. His interests included hunting, fishing, boating and traveling the country in his motor home.
Mr. Remes was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years: Rosemarie Remes; two sons: Parker W. Remes and his wife Kimberly; Robert B. Remes and his wife Zubeda; his brother: William Remes and his wife Audrey; three grandchildren: Al, Kaitlin and Wyatt and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
NORTH PORT
Kevin Grant Lerch
PHOTO
Kevin Grant Lerch, born April 30, 1964, in Hartford, Conn., unexpectedly passed away at his home in North Port, Fla., on Thursday June 4th, 2020. He was 56 years old.
Kevin lived his early years in Coventry, Conn., where he graduated from Coventry High School and later from Central CT State University in 1990, earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. He also earned credits towards an MS in Computers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, Conn., and from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich.
He worked as a computer consultant and analyst for various companies such as Dorn Technology Group in Levonia, Mich., Comshare Inc. in Ann Arbor, Mich., Hartford Insurance Group in Hartford, Conn., Gartner Group in Stamford, Conn., and his last 7 plus years at Lee County School System in Fort Myers, Fla.
Some of his major accomplishments were: designed a web-based intranet mileage reimbursement system designed a trip cost calculation component for reducing system maintenance requirement for state-funded non-emergency medical transportation and redesigned pc-based Actuarial Quoting System, which is utilized at over 500 insurance offices nationwide to generate annuity quotes and contracts.
Kevin loved to ski and snowmobile and had planned to retire in the Northeastern states where there is plenty of snow! His most beloved hobby, however, was music, especially classic rock. He taught himself to play the guitar at an early age and played professionally in several bands, the latest called Rendezvous. He wrote and copyrighted his own song entitled “Unemployed” which became his signature song when playing different venues.
He leaves behind his father, Henry Grant Lerch, his mother, Catherine Mae Lerch, one sister, Christina Jean Lerch, one nephew, David Grant Lerch, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Celebration of Kevin’s Life will be held at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 27, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. A lite lunch will follow.
Kevin will be laid to rest at Venice Memorial Gardens in Venice, Fla. In lieu of flowers, a donation to missions at New Day Christian Church in honor of him would be a blessing.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Kevin, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
NORTH PORT
Douglas Brian Thatcher
Douglas Brian Thatcher, age 64, of North Port, Fla., passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and had been a North Port resident for the last 22 years.
Doug was a registered nurse and a medical sales representative for Johnson and Johnson Depuy Synthes Orthopedics. Patients, physicians and his coworkers looked to him as a leader in the medical community. Doug loved windsurfing, fishing and cooking, koi fish and a good bourbon. He truly impacted every person he ever met in a positive way. Doug was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to all of those he loved.
Surviving family members include his wife, Tamara, of North Port; daughter Amanda Breuer of Punta Gorda; son Brian of North Port; his mother, Shirlee Lockie; grandson Evan; brother Steve Thatcher (Ceacy); and sister Anne Meelan.
A Celebration of Doug’s life will be held at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte 33954 on Sunday, June 28 , 2020, at 3 p.m.
To share a memory of Doug or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
The family requests that memorial donations be directed to scholarships for underprivileged children.
A GoFundMe account has been established to help meet local education goals: https://bit.ly/3hUaY7pt.
