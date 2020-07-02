CHARLOTTE
James Carmon Brown
PHOTO
AS IS
James Carmon Brown, passed away July 1, 2020, at 80 years of age, surrounded by his loving family and strong faith.
Jim is sadly missed by his wife of 23 years Linda; children Teresa Dornhorst (Kip), James “Slugger” Brown, Suzette Daine (Robert), and Jeffrey Stamper (Janie), 11 cherished grandchildren and 6 cherished great grandchildren. He will be forever remembered by his brother William Brown (Roxeanne), Walter Brown (Diane), sister Zelda Causey and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Jim was born December 28, 1939, in Totz, Kentucky to the late John Parker Brown and Martha Marie Wilmott Brown. After graduation he moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where in 1968 ,with his brothers he started a construction business which became Miami Valley Ready Mix and they owned for 38 years. He also was a bank founder to two local banks and on their boards. He retired to a 300 acre cattle ranch but never stopped living life to the fullest. He had many interests and you could find him playing in a band, boating, enjoying his motor home, making improvements on his ranch, going on trips and always spending time out with dear friends Bobby and Wanda Slaughter.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by sisters Evalene Brown, Ruby Bates, Natilla Hill and brothers Riley, Jerry and Marsalee Brown.
A visitation will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, located at 635 E Marion Ave Punta Gorda, FL 33952 on Sunday July 7, 2020 from 4 -6 p.m.
Beth Chastain Coates
PHOTO
Beth Chastain Coates, age 59, passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, Fla., on June 24, 2020, after a long illness.
Beth grew up in Titusville, Fla., where she spent hours as a girl sailing with her father, and roller skating with her beloved brother.
Throughout her life, she was a strong advocate for animals and animal welfare. She enjoyed adopting dogs and equine, and also shared her compassion for animals by working at an animal shelter and playing with the dogs there.
Her kindness extended to her community as well. For many years, she was extremely proud to work at a non profit medical clinic helping uninsured people.
Being a devoted mother, however, was her proudest accomplishment in life. She absolutely adored her children, grandchildren and family.
She’s survived by her two adult children Bruce and his wife Jennie, Brittany and her husband Mark, her father David, her brother and sister Mark and Robin, her grandchildren Cory, Christina, Adriana, Aidan and Charlotte, and many many other cherished family members.
A private family funeral was held in Lake Butler.
Donald Frazier
FLAG
Donald Frazier, 93, a longtime resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully June 22, 2020. Don was born in 1927 in Coffeyville, Kan., to Mildred and Floyd Frazier.
He was a retired TWA pilot with 33 years of service. Don was in the Navy V-12 program at the age of 17 while attending Coffeyville Jr. College. He then went on to attend Fayette Central College in Missouri and later Rice Institute in Houston. Don received his commission and Navy wings at NAS Pensacola on November 1947 and flew F4U’s off Princeton and Essex Carriers during the Korean conflict. He met his wife, Marlis (Kappy) in 1949 and they married in Oakland, Calif., later that year.
Don was a devoted, loving husband and father. He was a member of the Quiet Birdmen Organization. Active in computer programing he enjoyed his electronic hobbies, ham radio and flying model airplanes. He was a longtime member of Kingsway Country Club and Twin Isles where he enjoyed golf and tennis.
Survivors are his wife, Marlis (Kappy) and three children, Steve of Macomb, Ill., Bob and his wife Sheri of Allen, Texas, a daughter Leslie Ferguson of Punta Gorda and his brother Jerry and his wife Dorothy of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his brother Carl and his daughter-in-law Elaine. He leaves behind four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home in Punta Gorda is serving the family. You may share a memory or send a condolence to the family at www.kayspongerpg.com. A memorial service to honor Don’s life may be scheduled sometime in the future.
William Paul Jurisko
William Paul Jurisko, 65, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Consulate Health Care of Port Charlotte.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Giovanni Stallone
PHOTO
Giovanni Stallone, 86, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Gulfcoast Medical Center, Fort Myers, Fla.
Giovanni was born August 4, 1933, in Campobello di Mazara, Sicily, Italy to the late Vito Stallone and Giovanna Indelicato. He moved to Port Charlotte with his family in 1998 from Franklin Square, N.Y.
He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 61 years, Leonarda Stallone of Port Charlotte; a daughter, Joann (William J.) Stallone-Cook of Franklin Square, N.Y.; two sisters, Maria Stallone and Paulina Stallone both of Sicily; three brothers, Gaetone Stallone of Sicily, Salvatore Stallone of Sicily and Franco Stallone of Switzerland; one grandson, Giovanni Cook.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Graveside services and entombment will be held Tuesday, July 7 at 11 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
