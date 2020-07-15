CHARLOTTE
Martin John Platzer
PHOTO
Martin John Platzer, 65, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Hollywood, Fla., went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Marty was born May 9, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Erwin John and Olive Lucille Cook Platzer. Marty graduated from Hollywood Hills High School and also attended Broward Community College in Hollywood, Fla. He later moved the family to Port Charlotte. He retired after a long career in the marina management business. His love was his family, friends, and fishing.
Survivors include his sister Patricia Jo (Randall) Platzer Foster, and his ex-wife of 33 years Kim Mari Vaughan Platzer. He was preceded in death by his loving son, Jeremy Martin Platzer (2015).
Memorial contributions in the name of Martin Platzer can be made to: New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33954 or Tidewell Hospice Inc. at www.tidewell.org.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
DESOTO
Lorene Crenshaw
Lorene Crenshaw, age 88, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away on July 10, 2020. She was born on October 22, 1931, in Pearson, Ga., to James and Hattie Bullard.
Lorene was a fantastic homemaker who loved to cook and garden. She found joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Crenshaw; son, Robert Crenshaw; and grandson, Travis Crenshaw.
She is survived by her son, Glen Crenshaw; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and extended family members and friends.
Visitation for Lorene will take place on Monday, July 20, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., with a service to begin at 12:30 p.m. at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
A private family burial will take place at Charlotte Harbor Cemetery, Punta Gorda, Fla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.