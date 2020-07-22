CHARLOTTE
Gary Carleton Gray
Gary Carleton Gray, 70, died peacefully at Fawcett Hospital on July 14, 2020. He was born September 17, 1949, in Lincoln, Maine, the son of Genevieve Jane Kermode Gray and Wallace Carleton Gray.
He grew up in Chester, Maine across the river from Lincoln and graduated from Mattanawcook Academy in 1967. He attended Goddard College in Vermont, then moved to northwest Arkansas where he and his band, The Country Classics, performed at venues in a three-state region. Gary moved to Nashville in 1979 and spent 20 years honing his songwriting skills while performing at various Writer’s Nights. He alternated living between Maine and Nashville until 2007, when he bought a house in Port Charlotte, Fla., and continued his singing and songwriting. Gary did an outstanding Willie Nelson Tribute at the Cultural Center and Fisherman’s Village in Port Charlotte in 2009.
Gary was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his brothers, Philip of Harpswell, Maine, and Kenneth (Rebecca) of Wiscasset, Maine; longtime partner, Melissa Smith of Harpswell, Maine; nieces, Sarah (William) Richards of Kennebunk, Maine and Sophie (Joseph) DeFranceschi of Newton, Mass.; nephew, Christopher Havens and his partner, Megan Strange of Portland, Ore.; grandnieces, Adrienne, Mavis, Hazel and Eliza; grandnephews, Enzo and Martin; aunt, Pat Gray of Lincoln, Maine; and many cousins and friends in Maine, Tennessee and Florida.
The family would like to thank all of the employees at Fawcett Hospital who risked their lives taking care of Gary and all of the Covid-19 patients. Covid-19 is a deadly disease that is easily transmitted from one person to another. We don’t know where Gary was exposed, but we do know the virus killed him quickly. Gary was very careful to always wear a mask and he carried hand sanitizer on him at all times. The mask Gary wore did not protect him from the virus that was in the air because some people do not wear masks. We must all focus on the safety of our neighbors. It is up to us to stop the transmission of this deadly virus and the way to do this is to wear a mask. It is too late for our family because Gary is gone, but if we work together, maybe we can keep your family members safe. Please wear a mask.
ENGLEWOOD
Richard “Rich” Dee Erhart
I started my journey on earth August 17, 1947, in Gurnee, Ill., and finished it on July 18, 2020, in Rotonda West, Fla.
In 1966 I went to Vietnam. I was in the 11th Armored Cavalry of the Army and came home a Sergeant in 1968. I loved flying our American Flag and did so in the front yard of every home I lived in. I know it is flying at half staff for me now at my home in Rotonda.
I played the drums and sang in six different rock and roll and country western bands. I apprenticed and became a plumber and pipe fitter working in several nuclear plants. Then I met the love of my life, Bobbi. We moved to Colorado and got married on New Year’s Eve. Our four children, Ruthie, Raquel, Ronnie, and Jeremy are all grown and gave me even more joy with my grandchildren, Haley, Lola, Henry, Lucy, Sydney, Levi, Jenna, and Eli. I can’t forget my great son in laws Eric and Rob along with my sweet daughter in law, Beth.
Colorado was a fabulous place to raise our family, with camping, hunting, fishing, mountains, snow and skiing. Did I say plowing, shoveling, and snow blowing? I have always been a man of few words, but will take this opportunity to share a little more about myself. I especially loved the organizations I belonged to like the American Legion, The Elks, The V.F.W. and the Moose Lodge. Yes, they are military related. I have always put my country first. My favorite song is “Some Gave All” by Billy Ray Cyrus. I truly mourned those that gave their life for our country.
On my journey in Colorado, I became a superintendent of Rocky Flats, which was a Nuclear Facility owned by the United States Government. We produced the Plutonium Bomb triggers. I was also responsible for the decontamination of the entire facility until every building was gone. After twenty two years, I retired.
Bobbi and I moved to Florida to fish, boat, go to the beach, and of course fish some more. After two years we both felt the need to go back to work. In 2001 I became the manager of Pinch A Penny #140 in Englewood. Bobbi joined me a year later at the store and I was her boss. We grew the business exponentially for 7 years together. In 2008 we purchased the franchise from Dan and Jackie Tilka. Then Bobbi became my boss. So we bossed each other for ten years while we put our hearts into its continual growth so our sons could take it over. We semi retired and had some trips in our motor home going back to our roots in Illinois and Colorado.
We would always sing to each other when we were in the motor home. Our favorite song was “On the Road Again” by Willie Nelson. Now I am on a different road to reunite with my dad, George, my mom, Wanda, and my brother, Bud. I’ll also get to reunite with Bobbi’s mom, Sunny. She was my favorite person on earth and I’m going to see Steven, my nephew whom I had missed terribly. I have always had very strong convictions. I always kept my word. I had a lot more to do on earth but didn’t get the chance. But I always gave from my heart with generosity, integrity, compassion and human kindness. I just hope heaven has fast cars, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, Nascar races, country music, woodworking tools, a Casino, tackle shops, scratch tickets, and a bottle of Canadian Mist. I can’t wait to see my old fishing buddies and hunting partners from the past. And I’ll have my pole in my hand and the cooler loaded for all of them joining me in the future. Bobbi tucked an American flag in my arm so get that flag pole up, Lord, I’m coming home. Rich
Rich will be buried in the Sarasota National Cemetery for Veterans. Because of Covid, Rich’s service is private however, we will be having a huge Celebration of his life in the near future. We will keep you updated at Pinch A Penny as to when and where it will be held.
