Wayne M. Prive
Wayne M. Prive, of Chicopee, Mass., and Englewood, Fla., age 72, touched the face of Jesus and was safely called home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020. He passed into Eternal Life at Orchid Cove Rehab in Venice, Fla., with his family by his side. Wayne was born in Richford, Vt., in Sept. 1947. He was the first of three sons born to Cyril and Barbara (Corey) Prive.
Wayne is survived by his wife, of 51 years, Susan (nee Boucher). They were married at St. Rose de Lime Church in Chicapoee, Mass., on May 10, 1969. While living in Chicopee, he was a member of St. George Parish. Wayne was a loving husband to Susan, father to Douglas and his wife Barbara Prive of Chicopee, Mass.; and to Jennifer and her husband Louis Sheldon of Palm City, Fla.; loving Pepe to Dakota Prive, Kelsey Prive, Hailey Prive, Megan Sheldon and Jacob Sheldon; brother to Kenneth and his wife Kim. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Brian.
Wayne was a 31 year employee of MassMutual Life Ins. CO. ending his career in the Compliance Department in 1999. He and his wife then retired to Englewood, Fla., where he spent many years enjoying his golf game with many friends and where he loved to bowl, he always cheered everyone on. They loved to cruise, which took them to Alaska and the Caribbean many times in addition to traveling to Hawaii several times. He also loved the Disney World trips with his children and grandchildren. Wayne enjoyed watching the Red Socks and cheering his beloved New England Patriots. Go Pats! He also liked Country, Classical and Oldies music.
Wayne was a member of the American Legion Post 113 in Englewood and a long standing national member for a total of 49 continuous years.
Wayne was a proud U.S. Army Veteran. Several of Wayne’s serious medical problems were due to the complications of exposure to Agent Orange while serving in Quy Nhon, Vietnam from April 1967 to April 1968. He was also afflicted with severe Dementia with Lewy Body and neuropathy.
Wayne will be missed by his brother-in-law Robert and Janice Boucher, cousins Marcel and Nancy Prive, Richard and Anne Marie Boucher, Theresa and Darryl Cupak and Stan and Beverly Ploof. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and sports friends. Wayne loved playing “the man in the Red Suit” for family and friends at Christmas. He delighted seeing the wide eyes of the children when he called them by name to come sit on his lap.
Wayne was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Grove City, Fla.
His family would like to thank the caring nurses at Orchid Cove and his primary care physician of over 20 years, Dr. R. Gutierrez.
“Now my darling, you can rest in peace. Your struggles are over. I told you so many times that I’ve got you and we’re in this together.” I did…and we were. My days will now be longer without you. “Sleep well.” I Love You, Susan.
The family will receive friends at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory 3070 S. McCall Rd. Englewood, FL 34224 on Friday from 10 a.m. until Service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held at Sarasota National VA Cemetery (Wall of Honor) with Military Honors on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The family requests Memorial donation in Wayne’s name to St. Jude’s Research Hospital for Children in Memphis, Tenn., or to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at LBDA.org.
Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
